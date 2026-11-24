This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dancing with the Stars has always run on the same format: take stars with little to no dance experience, pair them with pros, and watch them learn ballroom and Latin dances under intense pressure from judges, a live audience, and viewers at home. The appeal for the show lies in the transformation that stars undertake from starting at zero and working to a hundred. In recent seasons, social media explodes when stars enter with dance experience.

Season 35 opened with a cast that, for many viewers, were unknown outside of a couple standout names. Harry Shum Jr. (Glee, Grey’s Anatomy, and various other roles) and Jenna Dewan,(Step Up, backup dancer for Janet Jackson, The Rookie) brought established dance backgrounds into the ballroom. Both quickly rose to the top, prompting viewers to start an online debate about whether prior dance experience gives certain celebrities an unfair advantage.

This online debate is not new. The previous season offered a parallel with Whitney Leavitt from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Leavitt entered with college dance training and quickly established herself as one of the stronger performers. But with viewer pushback over her experience, her run on the show was cut short at semifinals.

The same pattern has played out this season. Dewan and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated in the quarterfinals, despite strong scores from judges. Their season was already compromised when Val was suspended for one week after posting a social media comment that referenced Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap. The remark came in response to judge Carrie Ann Inaba’s criticism of a lift in a performance by Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson (Val’s wife). The suspension forced Dewan to dance with a substitute partner for one episode, adding another layer of scrutiny that extended until they were eliminated.

One week later, on November 17th, Shum and his partner Jenna Johnson delivered two perfect 30s for a total of 60 out of 60, tying for the top of the leaderboard. They were still sent home in the shocking elimination round. In contrast, comedian Connor Wood and his partner Rylee Arnold advanced to the finale despite finishing at the bottom of the judges leaderboard with a 48 out of 60.

In the post-elimination interviews, Shum and Johnson spoke candidly about the online reaction they faced throughout the season. Shum described the social media environment as “a little nuts” as well as “a good amount of bullying that doesn’t feel really good,” adding that the entire cast felt its effects. Johnson described the group as “trauma bonded” by the chaotic online presence.

Their eliminations, especially Shum’s after perfect scores amid a season of online hostility, does exemplify how online votes and narratives fueled by the fans at home can easily outweigh judges’ votes and technical dances.

There is one question now that Shum has been eliminated: who will win?

With the remaining five contestants competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, the final vote will once again rest with popularity as much as performance. Stars like Connor Wood and Tatyana Ali have proven to be this season’s underdogs, surviving multiple eliminations by fan votes. Ezra Frech and Amber Glenn also carry strong viewer support, but the question remains whether either can overcome the dedication following behind the underdogs. Maura Higgins has persevered through injury this season, yet fans have speculated for weeks that her time was running out. Could she deliver a shocking first-place win?

The season finale will air live for both EST and PST on Tuesday night November 24th, giving the audience across time zones the chance to watch the final performances and cast their votes. Whether the Mirrorball goes to a fan favorite or a surprise contender, the night will once again highlight the unique experience that is Dancing with the Stars.