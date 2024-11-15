Dancing With The Stars Just Got Messy And I’m So Here For It

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Talk about a messy competition show; from Gleb Savchenko and Brooks Nadar’s ‘relationship breakup’, to Rylee Arnold hard-launching her relationship on social media, things have gotten crazy from the cast of Dancing With The Stars.

My favorite part about TV show drama is the fact that I just get to sit here and watch it all get insanely messy. Ezra Sosa (a dance pro on the show) has been straight entertainment this entire season. Not only was the camera attracted to his reactions during the episodes, but Ezra remains active on social media and follows along with all the drama.

Both Gleb and Brooks have been very open about the chemistry they had while on the show, and there were speculations of them being in a relationship; this was never actively confirmed, but they were definitely together… if you know what I mean. They even went as far as to sneak a little kiss on the camera and they even got matching tattoos while posting a Tik Tok about it! While we don’t really know if it was just a PR stunt or not, I can confirm that these two had some intense chemistry which seems to have changed into heated hatred. Both of them have been highly active on Tik Tok, and I live for the audio that seem to be all about making digs towards one another. What makes these videos even better, is that Ezra and now most of the cast comments on them; when interviewed and asked if they know what is going on between the two, no one seems to have any solid answers. All I know is that whatever is going on is messy, and I am living for it!

On another note, there have been rumors about the chemistry between Bachelorette Jenn Tran and parter Sasha Farber, unfortunately they were recently eliminated after Halloween night. I have noticed these two having a great partnership, but I didn’t notice the intense chemistry right away. Maybe now that they’re not on camera all the time they may see if anything is there between them??

And now the most exciting thing to occur this week within the Dancing With The Stars cast, is that Rylee Arnold hard-launched her relationship with football player Walker Lyons!! Not only are they the most adorable couple ever, but I am absolutely loving this for Rylee. She deserves this after the awful run-in she had with her partner Harry Jowsey last season.

Overall, this season has been going really great and I love how active all of the members have become on social media. I love keeping up with them on Instagram and Tik Tok, and Tik Tok is the place to be when all the drama happens!!