Converse Controversial Ad Apology

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In partnership with K-pop Idol Karina, Converse put out multiple advertisements to show off the new apparel. Unfortunately, this didn’t go over well for the company as they got heavy backlash for the allegedly racist depiction in their ad.

The advertisement showed Karina in a white skirt holding a pair of Chuck 70 X sneakers surrounded by three other pairs of shoes. The problem arises when the team decides to add more dramatic lighting by trying to depict a star shaped spotlight on just the bottom half of Karina. Only the top point of the star reflects off her white skirt, causing the initial take to look more like the hood of a Ku Klux Klan member.

The Chucks Karina had been holding only added on to the misconception as she dangled them in a way which made it look like a lynching victim, only causing more outrage by critics.

Along with this advertisement, critics also bring up a second image that also comes off unsettling.

The ad depicts a man standing on a ladder, holding on to a pair of Converse shoes which are tied to the branch of a tree. In the background, another man is shown to be climbing the tree while looking upwards. Social media interpreted this image as another lynching, with two men looking up at the body.

In response to the backlash, Converse issued this statement:

“We’re sorry. We understand why this image is deeply upsetting and recognize that we got this wrong. We removed it from our channels and are working to remove it everywhere it appeared. This should not have happened, and we will do better.”

Although the apology did settle some critics, others were still appalled at how easily these two images got through to the public. Many fans decided to boycott Converse indefinitely. Some even posted videos of themselves burning the shoes in retaliation to the ads.

Even with the public apology from Converse, many still criticized Converse’s team—wondering how diverse the planning room truly was. If there were more black people in the process of creating the ad would this have still been published?

This incident emphasizes how the impact of ads is detrimental to some, no matter the intent of the publisher. Just because Converse put out an apology, the effect these ads had on the black community will not disappear. These ads may become a continued controversy for months, and maybe even years, to come.