Coming-of-age Films All Students Need to Watch

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

When you think of coming-of-age movies, you tend to think of a high schooler facing a romantic, academic, or social challenge, where they find themselves along the way. Recently, this film genre has been declining, with audiences turning their attention towards superhero movies and massive blockbusters, instead of the supposed cookie-cutter stereotype of a coming-of-age film. While genre fatigue is valid, I feel these types of movies can greatly impact students’ lives, which is why I compiled my own list. But don’t worry, these movies have something special that makes them stand out from the genre.

Carrie

This adaptation of the novel of the same name features Carrie White; a shy and awkward teen who becomes the center of a sick joke. Throughout the movie, she realizes she has supernatural powers, to the dismay of her overbearing and religious mother. When invited to the prom, she begins to let her guard down, but when the sick joke catches up to her, things take a dark turn. https://www.tumblr.com/uspiria/753004600484872192/carrie-1976-dir-brian-de-palma

Heathers

Veronica Sawyer has gained the attention of the most popular clique in school; the Heathers. When Veronica and her new boyfriend, J.D. confront the main Heather and accidentally poison her, Veronica notices that J.D. has more sinister plans ahead. With time racing against her, Veronica has to step up and become the hero of the school that she never wanted to be.

Mid90’s

Stevie is a thirteen-year-old skateboard enthusiast who meets a group of bad influences at a skate shop. Between his grim home life and his new group of friends, Stevie tries navigating the younger years of being a teenager.

Ghost World

Ghost World follows the story of Enid and Rebecca, two inseparable high school graduates who try to navigate the summer before college. With Enid finding and obsessing over a sad and awkward man much older than her, and Rebecca drifting towards their mutual love interest Josh, the two try to maintain their lifelong friendship amid the most uncertain period of their lives.

Streetwise

Streetwise is a documentary on the lives and deaths of Seattle’s young homeless population based on a collection of photos of said homeless individuals. The teens end up embracing one another (and the camera crew) as found family, and we get to see their average day; drugs, crime, and sex work. This film’s ensemble casting does a remarkable job at showing a deeper look into the homeless crisis in America, and how that trickles down to teenagers.

Good Will Hunting

Will Hunting is an astute and genius man, who chooses to work as a janitor for MIT. However, when Will faces prison time, an MIT professor takes an interest in him, bails him out, and gives him a condition: he will work on mathematics with Will, and in return, Will seeks help through a therapist.

Booksmart

Right before high school graduation, Molly and Amy decide to let go of their academic superstar status and finally let loose, as they have just realized that doing nothing but shoving their faces in books made them miss out on the best parts of high school. Their plan to let loose soon spirals out of control, as they have gone way over their heads, and they have to figure out how to save the night, and their friendship.

But I’m A Cheerleader

Sent off to rehabilitation for “probably” being gay, Megan is thrust into a world of homosexual misfits led by two quirky counselors (who definitely need sexual rehab of their own). There, she meets Graham and begins to see her world in the way that everyone else did.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0_d5lvLzZT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Bottoms

Two hopelessly lesbian best friends (PJ and Josie) come up with the ridiculous idea to start a fight club, where they are hoping to score some women. Before they know it, they are in over their heads and desperately in need of a way out before their true intentions “come out.”