I am a sucker for a good coffee, maybe a little snack, and a study date. I have been to every coffee place that is within walking distance from IUP’s campus. There is no shortage of good places, but they all have their unique attributes, so where you go depends on what you want that day. Of course there are the chain places, Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks and Aroma Joe’s, but sometimes you just want the small town feel of a good local business.

Caffe Amadeus Roast and Brew

The epitome of dark academia. It is based on Amadeus Mozart, it’s decorated with Mozart paraphernalia and other Indiana PA themed history. The seating has a thrifty mismatched feel as well as the cups and plates, which are glass for dine-in (a big bonus, save the planet!) There’s books to read and some games, but many of its patrons use the place to study or catch up on work. They always have really interesting and fancy pastries plus if you are staying, your pastry and drink comes on a silver tray. It really gives the aesthetic of a study day and the motivation needed (for me at least) to get some serious work done, and maybe post a picture to the ‘gram!

Here’s there website (Facebook): Caffe Amadeus Roast and Brew

Sit n’ Stay Cafe

If you’re looking for a solid breakfast sandwich or bagel, cute Insta story worthy coffee and a relaxing vibe, then you’re looking in the right place. The Sit ‘N Stay Cafe has a large selection of coffees with the most interesting flavors and toppings. There are often themed drinks depending on the time of year – I dream about the chocolate covered strawberry coffee they had around Valentine’s day! They have an endless variety of flavored cold foams and different syrup combinations. Their bagels are sourced from the Bronx, New York and they have a bunch of different cream cheeses to go with it. As an added bonus, they are partnered with the local humane society and a portion of each purchase goes towards helping the animals. Who can’t get behind getting a sweet treat and helping out animals?

Here’s there website: Sit N’ Stay

Dexter’s Cat Cafe

The owners and workers of Dexter’s cat cafe are the most down to Earth people. They know every cat in their store, their names, backgrounds, how they like to be petted etc. They are partnered with Four Footed Friends, a no kill animal shelter in Indiana. Every cat you see is up for adoption. The coffee was really good and there is a bank of chairs outside of the cat room that you can sit and watch the cats play while you work or drink your coffee. There’s plenty of toys and beds and things for them to climb on and all the cats seemed genuinely happy.

Here’s their website: Dexter’s Cat Cafe

Paper Garden Company

The paper garden company is a book shop, plant shop, and coffee shop. It is every college girl’s dream. There are plenty of places to sit and read/eat, a children’s corner, a local artists area, the food and drink area, and a planting station. They often have their books categorized by theme, this fall they had a table dedicated to books Rory Gilmore has read and also had some Gilmore merch like candles and cups! (Which you know I was all over!) Their peach tea is the most delicious I’ve ever had, it was just like biting into a fresh peach. The owners are so incredibly sweet and they also often hold really unique events. Last winter they held Sun Lamp Nights where you were able to go and sit in front of sun lamps to get the vitamin D all Pennsylvanians are lacking. They are a relatively new business, but they certainly fill a need in Indiana!

Here’s their website (Facebook): Paper Garden Company

Commonplace coffee

Okay so I lied, this one is technically a chain. However, I included it because it gives small business energy and there is one about a step off campus. They have really great smoothies, and coffee, hot or cold. It also seems to be the place around campus that people go to meet for business. Whether it’s meeting up with a mentor, a group project or a work or academic opportunity, Commonplace Coffee is the place to go!

Here’s their website: Commonplace Coffee