Christmas Puppy Chow

This recipe is super easy and delicious, and everyone will enjoy it! This is a great snack while your guests are waiting for the main meal or as a tasty snack after dinner!
Ingredients:
-1 1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
-1 1/2 cups peanut butter
-5 cups Rice Chex Cereal
-1 1/2 cups mini pretzels broken into pieces
-2 cups powdered sugar
-1 1/2 cups red and green M&Ms
-1 cup mini peanut butter cups
Directions:
- In a large bowl, combine Rice Chex Cereal and pretzel pieces
- Melt peanut butter and chocolate chips together, either on the stovetop or in the microwave
- Pour peanut butter chocolate mixture over cereal/pretzel mixture and stir to combine
- Chill in the fridge until the mixture just barely begins to set up (about 30 minutes)
- Remove the mixture from the fridge
- In a separate bowl, put 1/2 cup of powdered sugar on the bottom of the bowl. Add half of the chilled mixture, then add another 1/2 cup of powdered sugar over the cereal and the remaining chocolate/cereal mixture
- Gently stir until the powdered sugar is evenly distributed, tossing to coat the cereal with powdered sugar
- Chill the mixture again in the fridge until it’s set (about another 30-60 minutes)
- Add more powdered sugar, 1/4 cup at a time until the cereal/pretzel mixture is coated
- Add M&Ms and peanut butter cups and stir to combine
- Transfer to a serving bowl and serve
