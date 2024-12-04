Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
M&Ms
M&Ms
Alex Frank / Spoon
Life

Christmas Puppy Chow

Gabriella Finn
This recipe is super easy and delicious, and everyone will enjoy it! This is a great snack while your guests are waiting for the main meal or as a tasty snack after dinner!

Ingredients:

-1 1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

-1 1/2 cups peanut butter

-5 cups Rice Chex Cereal

-1 1/2 cups mini pretzels broken into pieces

-2 cups powdered sugar

-1 1/2 cups red and green M&Ms

-1 cup mini peanut butter cups

Directions:

  1. In a large bowl, combine Rice Chex Cereal and pretzel pieces
  2. Melt peanut butter and chocolate chips together, either on the stovetop or in the microwave
  3. Pour peanut butter chocolate mixture over cereal/pretzel mixture and stir to combine
  4. Chill in the fridge until the mixture just barely begins to set up (about 30 minutes)
  5. Remove the mixture from the fridge
  6. In a separate bowl, put 1/2 cup of powdered sugar on the bottom of the bowl. Add half of the chilled mixture, then add another 1/2 cup of powdered sugar over the cereal and the remaining chocolate/cereal mixture
  7. Gently stir until the powdered sugar is evenly distributed, tossing to coat the cereal with powdered sugar
  8. Chill the mixture again in the fridge until it’s set (about another 30-60 minutes)
  9. Add more powdered sugar, 1/4 cup at a time until the cereal/pretzel mixture is coated
  10. Add M&Ms and peanut butter cups and stir to combine
  11. Transfer to a serving bowl and serve

Recipe provided by the following link: https://joyfoodsunshine.com/reindeer-food/#wprm-recipe-container-25896

