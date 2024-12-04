Christmas Puppy Chow

Gabriella Finn is the treasurer and fundraising chair for Her Campus at Indiana University of Pennsylvania chapter. She takes care of the budget and finances for the chapter as well as fundraisers. She also writes recipes for Her Campus at the IUP chapter. Beyond Her Campus, Gabriella is the president for Management Association and vice president of Eta Sigma Delta. She is a senior majoring in Hospitality Management. She also has a certificate in baking and pastry from Indiana University of Pennsylvania Academy of Culinary Arts. She competed her externship at Nemacolin as a pastry extern. In her free time, Gabriella likes to watch Friends and bake. If it is someone’s birthday , Gabriella always makes them a special cake. She works as a server and a line cook at The Mayfield, which she loves. She started working there in the summer of 2023 and works there when she goes home on the weekends. This is her favorite job she has ever had!