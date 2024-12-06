Christmas Gifts Ideas for Broke College Students

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s be honest, many of us can’t afford holiday shopping this year, but we still want to give gifts to the ones we love. There are many ways to give gifts to the people you care about without breaking the bank.

write a letter

A simple way to show someone you care is to write it out. Write your loved ones a letter about the things you love about them, fun times you’ve shared, or anything that you want to be able to say to them that they can keep and read when they are missing you. This is good for the sentimental friends who like to keep everything nostalgic.

Baked goods

Show someone you care by baking their favorite dessert! Or even make an activity out of it and bake something together. Even making someone something simple like cookies can show them that you wanted to take the time and energy to make something that you know they like.

Framed pictures

Give someone a cute reminder of an experience you shared by framing a picture. Many places like Walmart and CVS allow you to print pictures out for really cheap, then add a cute frame from somewhere like the dollar store, or TJ Maxx, and you can give someone a fun memory from your time together.

knitting/crochet projects

Do you like to knit or crochet? Or have you been wanting to learn how? Make someone a hat or scarf in their favorite color. These are good projects for beginners to try out, and there are hundreds of free tutorials online to make whatever you want. Though you will have to buy the supplies, Walmart and Michaels have affordable yarn and knitting/crocheting supplies that will be cheaper than buying a hat or scarf already made.

used books

If you have an avid reader in your life, ask them what their favorite genre is. New books are always very expensive, but if you have a used bookstore or thrift store near you, you can search through it and find them a book that they might like. I know that I have found many popular books in good condition at used bookstores, you just have to put in the effort to find them.

Thrifted trinkets

If you go to any thrift store, there will be a section for random trinkets and decorations. If you have friends that love to decorate or have an eclectic style, you can find something unique for just a few dollars. Just make sure to clean it before gifting, and they will love the one of a kind item.

crafts

There are also tons of crafts that you can make for or with someone. You could get air dry clay and make ceramics. You could also make paper flowers, or homemade ornaments made out of tissue or construction paper. Another fun activity is to get beads and string from a craft store and make matching friendship bracelets.

You don’t have to be rich or spend a ton of money to show the people around you that you care about them. Many gifts are about the gesture and effort that you put into it. Gifts can be simple and practical, and still tell someone that you love them, so don’t feel left out of the holidays this year simply because it’s expensive, it doesn’t have to be!