Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Muffins

Gabriella Finn
Do you want an easy and delicious recipe for chocolate chip pumpkin muffins? Then this is the recipe for you! These muffins will fill anyone up!

Ingredients:

  • 1 3/4 cups flour
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon 
  • 1 1/2 tsp pumpkin pie spice
  • 1/4 tsp ground ginger
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1 1/2 cups canned pumpkin puree
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 1 cup chocolate chips

Directions: 

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Line muffin pan with cupcake liners
  2. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking soda, cinnamon, pumpkin pie spice, ginger, and salt until combined. Set aside.
  3. In a medium bowl, whisk together oil, granulated sugar, brown sugar, pumpkin puree, eggs, and milk together until combined. Pour wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and then fold everything together just until combined.
  4. Spoon batter into liners, filling them all the way to the top
  5. Bake for 5 minutes at 425 degrees, then, keeping the muffins in the oven, reduce the oven temperature to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Bake for another 16-17 minutes.
  6. Allow the muffins to cool completely, about 5 minutes
  7. Cover tightly and store at room temperature for up to a week

Recipe provided by the following link: https://sallysbakingaddiction.com/pumpkin-muffins-recipe/

