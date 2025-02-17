Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Chocolate Chip Birthday Cookies

Gabriella Finn
Ingredients:

-1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

-1/3 cup sugar

-1/2 cup brown sugar

-1 large egg

-1 tsp vanilla

-1/2 tsp baking soda

-1/2 tsp salt

-1 1/2 cups flour

-1 1/2 cups chocolate chips

-1/2 cup sprinkles

Directions:

  1. Place melted butter in bowl of stand mixer with the paddle attachment. Add both sugars and mix on low until smooth. Mix in egg and vanilla and mix on medium until combined.
  2. Mix in baking soda and salt, then slowly mix in flour and mix just until the batter is smooth and comes together. Be sure to scrape the sides of the bowl during mixing. Slowly mix in chocolate chips and sprinkles.
  3. Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Scoop 2 tablespoon balls of dough onto cookie sheet. Cover with plastic wrap and chill for at least 2 hours.
  4. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line second cookie sheet with parchment paper.
  5. Remove chilled cookie dough balls from the refrigerator and space them 2 inches apart on the cookie sheets. Bake for 11-15 minutes.
  6. Let cool on cookie sheets at least 10 minutes before removing.
  7. Enjoy!

Recipe provided by the following link: https://www.crazyforcrust.com/chocolate-chip-birthday-cookies/#wprm-recipe-container-56534

Gabriella Finn is the treasurer and fundraising chair for Her Campus at Indiana University of Pennsylvania chapter. She takes care of the budget and finances for the chapter as well as fundraisers. She also writes recipes for Her Campus at the IUP chapter. Beyond Her Campus, Gabriella is the president for Management Association and vice president of Eta Sigma Delta. She is a senior majoring in Hospitality Management. She also has a certificate in baking and pastry from Indiana University of Pennsylvania Academy of Culinary Arts. She competed her externship at Nemacolin as a pastry extern. In her free time, Gabriella likes to watch Friends and bake. If it is someone’s birthday , Gabriella always makes them a special cake. She works as a server and a line cook at The Mayfield, which she loves. She started working there in the summer of 2023 and works there when she goes home on the weekends. This is her favorite job she has ever had!