Ingredients:
-1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
-1/3 cup sugar
-1/2 cup brown sugar
-1 large egg
-1 tsp vanilla
-1/2 tsp baking soda
-1/2 tsp salt
-1 1/2 cups flour
-1 1/2 cups chocolate chips
-1/2 cup sprinkles
Directions:
- Place melted butter in bowl of stand mixer with the paddle attachment. Add both sugars and mix on low until smooth. Mix in egg and vanilla and mix on medium until combined.
- Mix in baking soda and salt, then slowly mix in flour and mix just until the batter is smooth and comes together. Be sure to scrape the sides of the bowl during mixing. Slowly mix in chocolate chips and sprinkles.
- Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Scoop 2 tablespoon balls of dough onto cookie sheet. Cover with plastic wrap and chill for at least 2 hours.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Line second cookie sheet with parchment paper.
- Remove chilled cookie dough balls from the refrigerator and space them 2 inches apart on the cookie sheets. Bake for 11-15 minutes.
- Let cool on cookie sheets at least 10 minutes before removing.
- Enjoy!
Recipe provided by the following link: https://www.crazyforcrust.com/chocolate-chip-birthday-cookies/#wprm-recipe-container-56534