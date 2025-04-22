Cannoli Dip

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Do you need an easy dessert to bring to your next gathering? Then, this recipe is for you! It is super easy and delicious!

Ingredients:

-2 cups whole milk ricotta

-1 8 oz package of mascarpone cheese, room temperature

-1 tsp vanilla extract

-Pinch of cinnamon

-Pinch of nutmeg

-1.5 cups of powdered sugar, sifted

-1 cup mini chocolate chips

Directions:

Drain ricotta Add ricotta and mascarpone to a bowl and beat on medium-high until smooth and mixture thickens, about 3-5 minutes Reduce speed and beat in the vanilla extract, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Slowly beat in powdered sugar in batches until smooth Fold in mini chocolate chips Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate until ready to serve Serve with cannoli chips, broken waffle cones, graham crackers, etc.

