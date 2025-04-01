The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, you love to give gifts but often struggle deciding what is the best thing to give and sometimes wonder what the other person actually wants. Her Campus @IUP recently decided that we were going to do a cute bunny basket exchange, so I thought it would be perfect to compile a list of different things you could add into your basket. Whether you make this basket for a friend, your partner, or maybe even a family member, it is very simple and not super expensive! All it takes is a bit of shopping time, and let’s be honest who doesn’t love that, and a tiny bit of creativity!

Step 1: The Basket

The very first step, and the most important, is finding a basket or even a bucket to put all your items in. Most of the time, you are able to find a variety of Easter baskets at literally any store, so just pick one! Just make sure the size of your basket correlates to how many items you want to try and put into it. One suggestion, is that I love to color coordinate gifts, so if you know the person’s favorite color, that could be a great place to start when deciding which basket to pick!

Candy And/Or Snacks

I feel like candy is one of the most important things to include in the basket, as it is usually the central theme in Easter baskets. Make sure you either know what type of candy the person likes, or try to get a variety of popular candy because your chances of them liking something are high! If they don’t like candy at all, that is perfectly okay, as you can substitute literally anything else, like a bunch of snacks, into their basket.

Crafts

Maybe this was just my family, but we usually had craft materials in our Easter basket, whether it included things like coloring pencils, crayons, coloring books, or maybe even sidewalk chalk. I think it is a super cute idea to get someone a small craft, or craft materials because then you can extend that gift into a fun craft night with them! Or, it can simply be something for them to enjoy by themselves. One super popular craft right now, is diamond paintings, and let me tell you, I think they are so fun!

Squishmallows/Stuffed Animals

Okay let’s be real here… who doesn’t love a new stuffed animal in their basket! Whether it be an adorable squishmallow, or just a cute stuffed animal you think they would like, it would be such a great addition to the basket. If they are someone who doesn’t collect stuffed animals, you could substitute this for either a small blanket, or maybe even some fuzzy or fun socks for them to wear!

Less Is Better

Although this entire gift is surrounding the individual, there is no need to spend a crazy amount of money and make it huge. Easter isn’t a holiday that everyone celebrates, but a bunny basket is such a cute little exchange that may mean a lot to the other person. If you know the individual really well, just try and create the basket so that it includes things they enjoy, which proves that you pay attention and listen to the little details. Again, less is better, because the central idea for this bunny basket, is to just prove you care about this person. Small acts of kindness go a long way, because you never know what someone may be going through. Being able to put a smile on their face, or make their day go a little bit better can make a huge difference!