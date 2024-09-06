This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.
These are the most indulgent brownies you will ever make!
Ingredients:
FOR THE BROWNIES
- 1 box of brownie mix
FOR THE PEANUT BUTTER LAYER
- 1/2 cup creamy peanut butter, room temperature
- 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1 cup powdered sugar
- pinch of salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
FOR THE CHOCOLATE GANACHE
- 1 1/2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
- 3 Tablespoons heavy cream
Directions:
- Prepare brownies according to the directions on the box, making sure you fully line the pan with parchment paper on all sides. Allow to cool completely.
- While the brownies cool, make buckeye topping. In a mixing bowl, combine the softened butter and peanut butter and beat until combined, about 1 minute. Add the powdered sugar, salt and vanilla and stir until no clumps of powdered sugar remain. Spread the peanut butter mixture over the prepared brownies and use a spatula to form an even layer. Set aside.
- In a microwave safe bowl, microwave the chocolate chips and heavy cream in 30 second intervals, stirring well between each until completely melted. Pour the chocolate ganache over the peanut butter layer and spread into an even layer. Place the brownies in the fridge and cool until the ganache is set, at least 1 hour.
- Slice and serve! Keep well for up to 1 week in an airtight container!
Recipe provided by the following: https://pin.it/5yl62ldXs