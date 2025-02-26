Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
open books laid out
Photo by Patrick Tomasso from Unsplash
Books I Am Extremely Excited To Read, If I Ever Get Out Of My Reading Slump…

Mikenna McFadden
As someone who has already fallen behind on their reading goal, let’s just say the book slump is absolutely foul for me right now. When I eventually get over it, here are some books I am so excited to read that have been absolutely screaming at me from my bookshelf!

Onyx Storm (Rebecca Yaros)

Okay so to be honest, I am only half way through Fourth Wing but I am absolutely eating it up!! It is the first book I will be picking back up as soon as I can, and then best believe I will do everything in my power to read the other books ASAP!!!

Powerless (Lauren Roberts)

Oh my gosh I have heard such good things about this book as well as the series, which also has another book coming out in a few months, and boy am I excited! To be honest, I did in fact get this book literally a year ago, but I have not been able to bring myself to read it because my expectations are so high. I know I shouldn’t do that to myself but I literally cannot help it!!

The deal (elle kennedy)

I actually started this book a few months ago, but I forgot about it so that’s my fault. In reality I’m only on about page 25, but I have been wanting to read this series for such a long time I’m just so nervous because I can’t tell if I’ll like it or not!

keeping 13 (chloe walsh)

This list is making me look like an awful reader, but once again this is a book I started but have yet to finish. I read Binding 13 so fast, and enjoyed it, but I just cannot get myself to pick up the other 3 books from the series that I have on my shelf!! Maybe I’m just too aware of the emotional damage it will continue to cause me as I read the most insane back-stories & childhood trauma that I have ever read.

*If you are going to read the Boys of Tommen series, please look up the trigger warnings before hand.*

Just for the summer & the seven year slip (abby jimenez)

While these are two separate books by the same author, I have heard numerous good things about them both! They are both said to be extremely well written so I am really excited to read them. To be honest I don’t know much about these books, but I want to go in with an open mind so I don’t set my expectations too high!

