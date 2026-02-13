Bad Bunny Makes History: First Spanish Language Album To Win Grammy Album of the Year!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

CBS ENTERTAINMENT

Bad Bunny wins more than just one Grammy and also makes history!

In a night packed with unforgettable moments, like Kendrick Lamar winning Record of the Year, and Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell winning Song of the Year, one stood out above all. Bad Bunny’s Debí Tirar Más Fotos took home Album of the Year at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

He made Grammy history by being the first artist to receive the award for a mostly Spanish-language album. Also, he won two other Grammys that night. Best Música Urbana Album for Debí Tirar Más Fotos, and Best Global Music Performance for his track EoO. The win marked a major milestone not only for him, but for Latin music as a whole.

During his emotional acceptance speech, Bad Bunny thanked his family, artists he has performed with, and Puerto Rico, dedicating the award to immigrants and dreamers everywhere. His victory signals a shift in the music industry, proving that language is no barrier to artistic impact and worldwide recognition.

Also, Bad Bunny is singing at the Super Bowl this Sunday, February 8th. I know for sure I don’t watch the Super Bowl for football, but definitely for the halftime show.