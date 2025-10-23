A Cinephiles Guide to Halloween Movies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The leaves have turned golden, which means it’s the perfect time for some scary movies! Nobody I know loves movies more than I, and I am a big stickler when it comes to horror. Like Goldilocks, my horror can’t be too gory, too philosophical, but juuuuust right. I turn my nose at cheap horror, and if I do say so myself, have found some fa-boo-lous movies I love revisiting. Here, I have compiled a list of cinephile-approved recommendations perfect for spooky season.

What We Do in the Shadows (Movie)

2014 | Horror/Comedy I am a big WWDITS show fan, so I was stoked to finally get the opportunity to watch the movie where it all started. The film follows a myriad of vampire roommates from all walks of un-life, trying to navigate their way through modern New Zealand. This movie is #1 for a reason; I cannot think of a single flaw. It is witty, a little creepy, but overall completely hysterical. I cannot remember the last time I laughed so frequently at a film. I love the comedic twist on the vampire genre, and I always recommend this to whoever needs a good chuckle.

Rosemarys Baby

1968 | Drama/Horror Unlike the last item, this movie is genuinely terrifying. We follow the lives of a young couple moving into New York City, looking to start anew. However, when Rosemary becomes pregnant under mysterious circumstances, her reality starts to slip, reinforced by the peculiar neighbors in her apartment. The cinematography is stunning and forces you to feel the uneasiness Rosemary feels throughout her pregnancy. I love how you figure out the pieces of the puzzle side by side with her, and it becomes quickly apparent that something seriously wrong is happening. If you like classic, slow-burning horror with a twist, this movie is right up your alley.

AN American Werewolf IN London

1981 | Comedy/Horror I honestly did not expect to love this movie as much as I did. Known for its extreme campiness and iconic special effects, this body horror film left me…crying? Following the theme of dramatic irony seen in Rosemary’s Baby, two college students (David and Jack) go on a trip in Britain and get attacked by a werewolf, no thanks to the lack of help from the suspicious locals. With Jack dead from the attack and hellbent on haunting David in his dreams, we start to see the degradation of both David’s mind and body, as he turns into something unrecognizable. You will laugh from the “groundbreaking” (but modernly outdated) SFX, and cry for David’s plight to be understood.

Interview with the Vampire

1994 | Fantasy/Horror One of my all-time favorites. I will forever be in awe that this movie actually exists. What do you mean it features young Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt as troubled vampires in a homo-erotic relationship who take on raising a vampire “daughter” played by Kirsten Dunst? What do you mean it also features Antonio Banderas as the leader of a vampire theater group? If you are just as confused and intrigued as I was, it is streaming on Tubi for Halloween. You are welcome.

Shaun of the Dead