5 Things I’m Doing To Be An Academic Weapon

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

This semester is my first semester as a senior, terrifying really. Me being a senior means I have to absolutely LOCK in and be the academic weapon I have trained to be. So be an academic weapon with me, I’ll tell you how!

The most important thing, in my opinion, is to have a calendar/planner!! This will help keep all your events and assignments organized. It will help you visualize your priorities and upcoming deadlines!

Taking notes before your lectures!! This really helps me because it takes me a bit longer to understand topics so reading the material beforehand and taking notes is a lifesaver! I’m not rushing to write down everything the professor says, instead I’m writing key notes to add to my notes that I already have!

Create a folder for each of your classes!! I have most of my notes and assignments in my OneDrive, on my Mac, and iPad! I have a folder for the semester and then folder inside of that for every class I’m taking! This helps keep all my files organized and easy to find so I’m not losing my assignments in the cloud.

Color code!! I find it so helpful to color code my classes/events, so I can look at my calendar, see the color and know what I have to do that day. You can choose whatever colors you want; it can be cute and girly or neutral and calm.

Know your resources! Do your research, talk to your advisor, look at your campuses website. If you need help, I’m sure your campus has several different options for you to get the help you need whether it be the writing center or tutoring. Your professors and campus are there to help you learn, don’t be afraid to ask for help.

The new semester is upon us! No one has an excuse to NOT be an academic weapon, I believe in all of you. Good luck!!!!