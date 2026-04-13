5 Things From 2016 That We Need To Bring Back

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the beginning of the year, the internet dubbed 2026 “the new 2016” and I am still completely on board with it. This world feels so dark and heavy right now, so who could blame us for wanting to go back a decade? Everything in 2026 feels sad, beige, and mass-produced. Maybe it’s just me, but 2016 just felt like a happier, more colorful time (although I might be blinded by nostalgia). In the name of good old-fashioned escapism, I came up with a list of things from 2026 I think that we should bring back, in order to put some whimsy back into our lives.

Colorful Makeup

When I came up with the idea for this article, I just knew this had to be first on the list. While I like the occasional clean-girl look, there is something about the bold eyeshadows and contours of 2016 that speaks to me! We need to start treating makeup like the colorful, dramatic art form that it is again. I say, bring back the cut crease!

2. Pokémon GO

I know Pokémon GO still exists, but it has nowhere near the level of popularity it did in 2016. What other mobile game forces people to go outside, walk around, and socialize? A Pokémon GO resurgence is exactly what the chronically online, chronically indoors Gen-Z needs.

3. Challenge Videos

Seriously, when was the last time we had a good internet challenge?? Nowadays, all video content on social media is about doom-scrolling, comparison, and being shallow. It may seem silly now, but there was such a simple joy in the mannequin challenge, the bottle flipping challenge, 24-hour challenges, try not to laugh challenges, the running man challenge, and so many more. The internet felt like a silly, unserious place where we could put differences aside for a few seconds and make each other laugh. We need to bring this energy back.

4. ACCESSORIES!

Whether we’re talking about the Coachella-esque flower crowns or the ’90s-style chokers, 2016’s fashion trends had such a fun, playful energy. Accessories in 2026 are much more minimalist and dainty. While this is not always a bad thing, I think we need to step out of our comfort zone and bring a little bit of that 2016-era boldness back!

5. Hamilton

Ok, I might be biased as a former theater kid, but life felt so joyful when Hamilton was all the rage. I can’t remember the last time a musical had such a far-reaching effect on culture. In my opinion, this was due to the genius of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s writing and the diversity and talent of the cast. It felt like Hamilton represented us as a country. Now, musicals and the performing arts are considered “cringe” or irrelevant. If we want to have Hamilton-era joy again, we can’t be afraid to look a little cringy and dorky!