The weekend is swiftly approaching no matter where you are in your work week. That time to unwind and let the fun begin should be treated with care. Before you head out to hang out with your friends, you need to make sure that your playlist is up to par and everyone will be excited for a fun night. Here are 5 songs that are a must at the pregame

356 featuring shygirl- Charli xcx

Not only did Charli xcx release her hit album “brat” over the summer, she also released the entire album again with remixed versions. This song will have you dancing around immediately. What I love about this song is that everyone seems to love it. From the girlies to the frat boys, this song is very enjoyed. Charli xcx plays with weird sounds and layers them to make insane beats and weirdly pleasing progressions. It’s definitely out there, but satisfies an itch in the brain that can’t be scratched any other way.

Let’s Groove- Earth Wind & Fire

“Let’s Groove” has been a staple on my “ fun times” playlist for two years now, but It’s time to spread the wealth. Especially since this song has taken off on TikTok with people doing jazz splits and making dances. This song will get you in the best mood for going out and being with friends. The saxophone, bass and upbeat groove with get you on your feet and in the mood to party.

Fake Id (Coke & Rum Edition)- Riton, Kah-Lo & GEE LEE

House music is an underrated and forgotten monument of partying. It’s time to bring back the classics. This is yet another satisfying upbeat remix and one that everyone will recognize. This is perfect for getting started at the pre-game and getting everyone in the mood to have fun.

PICK UP THE PHONE (Feat. Nate Dogg)- PAWSA

Another commemoration for the house music genre. I love the creativity of these songs, sampling segments of other songs or popular culture is one way to excite people. The beat drop of this song is satisfying and groovy. Any speaker at any house will do this song lots of justice.

Bulletproof- La Roux

What is a pregame playlist without a throwback song? This song brings me back to being a child, and It’s always good to bring back that song we couldn’t quite appreciate when we were younger. A forgotten favorite will always please a crowd, and this song gets the job done beautifully.

In this life as a college student, you must work hard to play harder. The times to let loose and have fun are important to your brain just like studying is. These 5 songs for the pregame should help you have some fun after a long and stressful week!