The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter.

Romantic comedies, or rom-coms, are the perfect genre to enjoy with a group, combining humor, heart, and feel-good moments that are sure to get everyone laughing and bonding. Here are five rom-coms that are sure to keep everyone entertained and smiling throughout the night.

10 Things i hate about you (1999)

Inspired by Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, takes the classic story to a modern high school setting. When the popular student is forced to find a date for his date’s difficult older sister (Julia Stiles), he hires a charming bad boy (Heath Ledger) to win her over. What only started as a calculated plan leads to unexpected love, witty banter, and heartfelt moments.

Someone great (2019)

After a painful breakup, Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) embarks on one last adventure in New York City with her best friends before moving away. Filled with humor, nostalgia, and emotional moments, this heartfelt romantic dramedy captures the journey of moving on and embracing new beginnings.

(500) Days of summer (2009)

This nonlinear romantic dramedy follows Tom (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), a hopeless romantic, as he reflects on his failed relationship with Summer (Zooey Deschanel). Through heartfelt moments and bittersweet realizations, this film offers a refreshing, realistic take on love and personal growth.

no hard feelings (2023)

Maddie (Jennifer Lawernce) a broke bartender takes an unusual job to help Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman), an awkward introverted teenager, gain confidence before college. As Maddie tries to transform him into a confident young man, unexpected challenges arise, leading to a journey filled with humor, heart, and self-discovery.

just go with it (2011)

This lighthearted romantic comedy focuses on Dr.Daniel Maccabee (Adam Sandler), a plastic surgeon, who convinces his assistant (Jennifer Aniston) to pretend to be his ex-wife to maintain a lie. Their charade leads to unexpected twists, hilarious moments, and a tropical adventure filled with romance.