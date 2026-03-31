5 More Underground Artists You’ll Love

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finding new music is a never-ending search. If you’re anything like me, you’re already tired of your playlist and need a refresh. Here are % indie artists I recently found that you should add to your playlist for something new!

Milune

If you’re a pop girl and you’re looking for a new artist to enjoy, then I suggest you listen to Milune. Her new album “Hearts Lust” is full of pretty pop girly songs. I would compare her more popular songs like “Hearts Lust” and “Bad in Bed” to someone like Madison Beer (Yes, I know she’s trapped in the Khia Asylum), but with a more synthy 80’s touch to her sound.

Last Dinosaurs

I was granted the privilege of listening to Last Dinosaurs’ new album called “Wellnxss,” and I have to say, I was floored. This band is more of your classic indie rock, upbeat with that bit of garage band edge. I would compare their sound to Two Door Cinema Club or maybe Wallows. I recommend the tracks “Take Your Txme” and “Kxrma” just to get started, but I do truly recommend the whole album!

Sports

This band has a very similar sound to the last one. Sports keeps an undertone of that classic indie rock sound we know and love. However, their new self-titled album went a more funky route, which I really appreciated! I really enjoyed songs like “Keep Falling In Love” and “If You Want Me”. If you are looking for a hit of that 2016-2018 sound, this is also a great band to explore. Tracks like “You Are The Right One” come from that time period and have that synth lo-fi sound that I look to for nostalgia.

Mariae Cassandra

I would compare this artist to that of beabadoobea or girl in red. Mariae Cassandra is a solo indie pop artist who just recently put out a new album called “Everything In My Back Pocket”. Her sound is what I would call “cutsey with a rock element”, making her a definite beabadoobea offshoot. I recommend track #2 “The City”, but the entire album is worth a listen since it’s short and sweet!

Jordana

Jordana is an artist you may have seen or heard before. She’s worked on multiple songs with TV Girl on their very iconic and popular album “Summer’s Over”. I’m willing to bet money that you’ve heard songs like “Better In The Dark” and “Summers Over”. Jordana recently released a new album titled “Jordanaland,” which I think is on par with some of her most popular work. I would recommend tracks like “Like That” and “Blouse”. Her sound diverts from TV Girls and moves into a soft alternative one comparable to Soccer Mommy.

I would never lead you in the wrong direction! Please let me bless you with some new music suggestions that I know you will love! I hope you enjoyed broadening your playlist!