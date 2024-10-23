5 Key Steps to Ending a Relationship on Good Terms

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Her Campus at IUP chapter.

Communication: The good old saying “communication is key” is actually right. Expressing your feelings about where you’re at in the relationship leaves no confusion and misunderstandings. It allows you to see the others point of view while also healing from your own.

Boundaries: Setting boundaries is important, especially if you remain friends you have to differentiate the difference between friends and partners. No boundaries can leave you both in a tricky spot where one’s feelings can get hurt or both. You never wanna lead each other on because that’s when you end up on bad terms.

Space: Giving each other space allows you both to grow as individuals. It allows you to see the world without each other, gives you freedom to find yourself again. You get the chance to explore the world and find out what’s best for you, try new things and see what you like.

Time: Along with space, giving each other time also allows you both to process and heal from such a hard moment. It allows you to think about the time you shared, and the memories you’ve made. Giving you a chance to process your own emotions and how to handle those emotions properly. Breaking up can be a very dramatic experience and sometimes it’s even harder to end on good terms, that being said taking time is the most important thing to do because if you rush it, you will never heal.

Letting Go: Letting go can be hard and even though it’s hard, it is such a vital thing to do for yourself. Although you’re ending on good terms and you loved what you had, you have to let go of what it once was. There’s always that guilty feeling in the pit of your stomach that maybe you two should have worked it out, that feeling of fear from change because you’re no longer with them, almost like a sense of grief. Once you learn how to let go and move on, not only will your mind be free, but so will your heart.

REMINDER: just because the relationship ended doesn’t mean your world does, you are worthy of love!!!