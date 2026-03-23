5 Great Underground Artists You’ve Never Heard Of

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Great up-and-coming artists are few and far between. Are you looking for someone or something completely fresh to add to your playlist? If so, then here are 5 underground artists you probably haven’t heard of. Every artist on this list released albums just this year!

Nation of Language

Nation of Language’s recent album Dance Called Memory is a beautiful mix of “ambient” music and the bedroom indie pop genre. If you enjoy bands like Beach House and The Smiths, you should totally give them a listen. “I’m Not Ready For Change”, one of the top tracks from the album, has a cool mix of synthy & acoustic elements, bringing in the ambiance that is reminiscent of Beach House.

Robin Kester

Kester’s new album Dark Sky Reverse is full of soft ballads mixed with complex instrumentals. It’s very apparent that Kester takes inspiration from artists like Weyes Blood and Mitski. If you enjoy those artists, you would love this record! “Perspective”, one of the album’s most popular tracks, has the lyrical pacing of Mitski, while slowly building up the tempo with interesting synth sounds and a satisfying drum line.

Moon Panda

Moon Panda brings a classic take on bedroom pop, bringing soft, ambient elements into his sound. This artist is very reminiscent of Clairo, a pioneer in bedroom pop who has now taken a softer approach to her music. Her tone of voice & the synth-y elements used in the album are also reminiscent of artists like Men I Trust. “Butterknife” from her recent album Dumb Luck is the perfect mixture of synth and ambience, while also featuring a catchy guitar riff.

Sydney Sprague

Sydney Sprague’s new album “Peak Experience” is a refreshing take on the “feminine indie rock” genre. Her sound is heavily instrumental and has a soft yet punk feeling to it. She definitely takes a page out of Beabadoobee’s book, but adds her personal, unique touch. Track 2 of the album, titled “Critical Damage,” is the peak experience, pun very intended. It’s a fun mixture of all the aforementioned elements, and a great place to start when exploring Sydney Sprague.

Scarlet Rae

Scarlet Rae’s new EP, “No Heavy Goodbyes,” is a more punky spin on the “feminine indie rock” genre. Scarlet Rae uses her voice as an instrument, making a statement with her vocal style alone. This EP could be compared to music from artists like girlpuppy and Soccer Mommy. The song “The Reason I Could Sleep Forever” from her latest EP is an exemplary piece of her music, combining instrumental with grungy sounds and punk vocals reminiscent of The Smashing Pumpkins. This EP, and the rest of her music, is definitely worth a listen!

If you were looking for some new songs to add to your playlist, or some possible street cred for having knowledge on up-and-coming artists, then I hope you enjoyed my list of suggestions!