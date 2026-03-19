25 of the Best Birthday Freebies

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IUP chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.
25 Different Birthday Freebies You Can Get
If you’re like me, you’re just a girl who loves freebies from different places for your birthday. Here’s a list of 25 of the best freebies that you can get during your birthday month if you sign up for their rewards programs!
- Aerie & American Eagle: If you’re part of their rewards program, you’ll get a $5 birthday reward!
- AMC Theatres: Become a member to get a free large popcorn.
- Auntie Anne’s: Sign up for their rewards program to get a free pretzel on your birthday.
- Bath & Body Works: If you’re a member and make a purchase, you get a free gift of your choice along with it, as long as it’s worth less than $9.95
- Chick-fil-a: Depending on what type of member you are, you can get a free dessert, a free sandwich, or a free entree.
- Chilis: You get a free dessert on your birthday.
- Cinnabon: You get one free treat if you sign up for their rewards.
- Cold Stone Creamery: You get a BOGO offer if you’re part of their rewards program.
- Crumbl: You get a free cookie voucher if you are a member on the app in Silver status or higher.
- DSW: If you’re part of their program, you’ll get a $10 reward off your next purchase.
- Dunkin’: If you are a Dunkin’ Rewards member, you get 3X points on your purchases all day on your birthday.
- Friendly’s: If you’re a member of Friendly’s Sweet Rewards club, you can get a free medium sundae.
- Jersey Mike’s: Become a member of Jersey Mike’s email club, MyMikes Rewards, to get a reward for a free sub.
- Krispy Kreme: You get a free donut if you’re part of their rewards program.
- McDonald’s: Get a free medium fry when you order through the McDonald’s app.
- Nothing Bundt Cakes: If you’re a part of their eClub, you get a free Bundlet (cake).
- Olive Garden: If you dine here on your birthday, they give you a free dessert!
- Panera Bread: Become a member of My Panera to get a free treat or pastry on your birthday (or up to seven days later).
- Red Robin: Adults get a free burger on their birthday, and children can get a free kids meal!
- Sephora: As a Beauty Insider member, you can choose a free gift.
- Shake Shack: If you have an account and profile there, you can get a free shake through the app.
- Starbucks: As long as you are a member of their rewards program, you get a free handcrafted drink or food item on your actual birthday.
- Subway: Depending on what type of membership you have, Subway gives you a birthday treat like a free cookie, fountain drink, or 6-inch sub.
- The Cheesecake Factory: You get a free slice of cheesecake!
- Ulta: If you’re signed up with Ulta Rewards, you get a free gift.