Chappell Roan’s Philosophy On Being Single

In the latest episode of Call Her Daddy, host Alex Cooper interviewed the Midwest Princess herself, Chappell Roan.

The episode was highly personal, with the pair discussing everything from fashion to sexuality. So, it was only natural that the subject of dating came up. When asked, Chappell revealed that she has been in a relationship for the past 6 months (and no, it is not “casual”). Despite the happiness in her love life, Chappell asserted that she is staunchly “pro-single” when it comes to her friends: “Everyone should be single. I’m serious…stop dating! Be single, have a great time alone. Find out if you can 100% be alone.”

This take might seem hypocritical coming from somebody who is in a healthy relationship. Especially when that person has made a name for herself writing flirty, raunchy pop songs and dreamy love ballads. “This is kinda like when rich people say money isn’t important,” one TikTok commenter joked. But, you know what? I 100% agree with Chappell. As someone who recently went through a breakup, I understand the importance of being single more than ever before.

So many people our age act like being single is a failure, or just a transitional period until the next relationship comes along. Relationships aside, there is so much focus on hookups, talking stages, and situationships today that it almost feels abnormal to be on your own. The most important relationship we will have in life is the one we have with ourselves, yet it is the one we neglect the most. I have seen countless friends lose themselves in unhealthy or unhappy relationships because their fear of being single or lonely holds them back. Chappell is right-–learning how to embrace being alone is one of the healthiest things you can do for yourself when you are single. It ensures that when you do get into a new relationship, you are confident, secure, and firm in your boundaries.

If you are newly single like me, dealing with being on your own might be hard. But, I am here to tell you that it does get easier. Yes, you will have waaay more time on your hands. Yes, you might have to reconnect with the friends you neglected while you were taken. But, with the discomfort of being single also comes the security of knowing how to be alone. Whether or not we are single, we could all learn a thing or two from Chappell’s pro-single mindset.