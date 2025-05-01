This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter.

2025 is already a blockbuster year. These first few months of 2025 have been packed with hit movies like Mickey 17, Sinners, Death of a Unicorn, and even the Minecraft movie. But we’re not done yet. Here are just a few of the most anticipated movies of 2025.

Materialists (June 13th)

A24’s newest rom-com starring Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, and Chris Evans has already gotten people excited. The three play a messy love triangle in which Dakota Johnson plays Lucy, a well-established matchmaker who’s torn between Harry, the perfect (and wealthy!) guy, and John, her not-so-perfect but familiar ex. The film follows Lucy as she navigates managing everyone else’s love life along with her own, and how she decides what she truly wants in love. And if you liked Past Lives, the director, Celine Song, has come back to blow your mind (and probably make you cry) yet again.

How to Train Your Dragon (June 13th)

For those of you who grew up with Hiccup and Toothless, the beloved duo is back to relive their adventure in the live-action version of the first movie. After over three years of work since the announcement in February 2023, the original director and composer are back to bring the magic to theaters. If you’re not familiar with the story, HTTYD follows Hiccup, a young Viking forced to slay dragons, and his first meeting with the dragon Toothless.

Wicked: For Good (November 21st)

If you loved the first Wicked movie (or if you’re like me and are just waiting for the rest of the soundtrack), the final part will be released later this year, wrapping up the story. For fans of the musical, the second installment will most likely feature the songs “For Good”, “March of the Witch Hunters”, “As Long As You’re Mine”, and more. It’ll follow Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda’s (Ariana Grande) journey as they fulfill their roles as enemies, and how their actions shape Oz for good.

That’s just three of the countless new movies this year, like Final Destination: Bloodlines, F1, and Jurassic World Rebirth. What’s on your watchlist?