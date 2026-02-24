Who’s Wearing What at the Olympics: Best Skating Costumes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every four years hype for the Olympics sweeps the world and the IU campus is no exception, you can even catch Olympic events on the big screen in the IMU’s Starbucks. My personal favorite aspect is the fashion that comes along with performance sports like gymnastics and figure skating. Here are my top 10 favorite figure skating and ice dance costumes from the most recent winter Olympics.

Deanna Stellato-Dudek – Canadian Pair Skater

This gorgeous, scale-like champagne colored outfit is an eye catching piece perfect for the Olympic stage. Designed by Oscar de la Renta, the costume marks the first skating costume ever created by the brand in their 60 year history. With a reported price of $100,000 it’s no wonder the outfit is making headlines.

Amber Glenn – American Figure Skater

First time Olympian Amber Glenn’s outfit takes inspiration from music and fashion icon Madonna. Designer Lisa McKinnon modeled the dress after what it feels like to listen to Madonna’s song “Like a Prayer” which Glenn performs to.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates – American Ice Dancers

Inspired by matador costumes and dancing to Ramin Djawadi’s redux of “Paint in Black”, the red skirt billowing behind Chock is eye-catching and awe inspiring. Chock is a fashion designer and designer of this costume as well as costumes for four other teams.

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier – Canadian Ice Dancers

Gilles and Poirier are a painting that comes to life with their costumes reflecting the icon “Starry Night” by Vincent Van Gogh. Dancing to Gavardo’s “Vincent” , Poirier takes on the role of the artist and Gilles the painting.

Mikhail Shodorov – Kazakhstan Figure Skater

Like all Olympic years, a major movie has been used as inspiration for costuming and music. This year for a few skaters and notably the men’s gold medalist Shodorov it’s Dune. The full body outfit transforms Shodorov into Timothee Chalamet’s character surprisingly well making the performance even more captivating.

Anastasiia Gubovna – Georgian Figure Skater

Dancing to the soundtrack of the musical “Ghost”, the white costume featuring abstract line work forming the shape of two faces on the back was enough to catch the attention of audiences. The outfit also features a daringly high slit on the side and multiple cut-outs.

Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik – American Ice Dancers

Two first time Olympians look effortlessly elegant in their modern and unique interpretations of ballroom dance costumes. Zingas wearing a high-neck and free flowing dress featuring ornate detailing across the neckline and bodice. Kolesnik wearing a sheer and detailed button vest over a traditional white button down and classic black dress pants.

Ilia Malinin – American Figure Skater

Wearing Ito Satomi, renowned costume designer who has worked with other notable Olympians, Malinin’s costume shines under the Olympic lights. The beaded tree design dazzles the audience with its intricacies and artistry. While Malinin’s performance might not have been to his standards, his outfit stole the show.

Kaori Sakamoto – Japanese Figure Skater

Dancing to Edith Piaf’s “Non, je ne regrette rien”, the open-back, ombré dress features a neckline resembling a pearl necklace in a nod to the singer behind the music for the program. The dress is designed by French costume label Astraee Couture.

Junhwa Cha – South Korean Figure Skater

The silk navy shirt with dark crystal embellishments on the shoulders stands out as a sleek yet eye catching costume. Cha is well known for his outfits in the past tying the colors and aesthetics with his music and this year is no different as he performed to “Rain, In Your Black Eyes” during his short program.