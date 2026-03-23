What to Pack for Spring Break If You Always Overpack – Beach Edition

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, packing for spring break starts with some strong planning and ends with a suitcase that barely zips. Somehow, what was supposed to be a simple beach trip turns into three “just in case” outfits for every day, four pairs of shoes, and an entire makeup bag.

The reality? When you’re at the beach, you end up wearing the same few things over and over again. So if you’re trying to pack smarter this year (while still having options for the inevitable photo ops), here’s a realistic packing list for spring break – especially if you tend to overpack.

Three Swimsuits (Yes, Just Three)

It’s tempting to bring every swimsuit you own, but three is a good number. One can dry while you wear another, and you’ll still have options for different days.

Try bringing:

one neutral bikini

one colorful or patterned swimsuit

one “cute for photos” swimsuit

Two Beach Cover-Ups

Cover-ups are the ultimate spring break staple because they work for everything: walking to the beach, grabbing lunch, or heading back to the hotel.

Good options include:

a lightweight button-down shirt

a crochet or flowy dress

They take up almost no space and instantly make a swimsuit outfit look put together.

Three Daytime Outfits

Realistically, most days are spent in swimsuits, so you don’t need a ton of daytime outfits.

Bring:

a casual dress or matching set

shorts and a tank top

These are perfect for exploring, shopping, or grabbing coffee before heading to the beach.

Three Night-Out Outfits

Even if you’re planning to go out every night, two outfits are usually enough. You can always mix and match tops, bottoms, or accessories.

Night outfits are where people tend to overpack the most, but keeping it simple saves space.

One Light Jacket or Hoodie

Even beach destinations get chilly at night. A lightweight jacket, oversized button-down, or hoodie is perfect for late-night walks or breezy dinners.

Bonus: it’s great for the plane ride too.

Three Pairs of Shoes

Shoes take up the most suitcase space, so keep it minimal.

Bring;

flip-flops for the ebach

cute sandals for daytime

one pair of going-out shoes

You really don’t need more than that.

The Beach Essentials

These are the items you’ll actually use every day:

sunglasses

a beach tote

sunscreen

a cute hat

a claw clip or hair tie for windy beach days

These are small things, but they make a huge difference.

A Simple Beauty Bag

Spring break beauty routines tend to be minimal – heat, humidity, and the ocean don’t mix well with heavy makeup.

Stick to the basics:

tinted moisturizer or concealer

mascara

lip balm or lip gloss

cream blush

SPF

You’ll probably end up wearing less makeup than you think.

If you’re an over packer, the hardest part of packing for spring break is accepting that you won’t wear everything you bring. The key is choosing versatile pieces you can mix and match, while leaving enough room in your suitcase for the inevitable souvenirs.