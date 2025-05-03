This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter.

Let’s be honest: freshman year is a whole different story. One minute you’re vibing with your homework, and the next you’re wondering how to cite your five-page essay. Between adjusting to dorm life, figuring out your major and trying not to eat ramen every night, studying can feel like the last thing you want to deal with.

But don’t worry – we got you! Whether you’re trying to make your way through finals week or just want to feel like you have your life together, these study tips are here to help you.

Discover Your Study Personality

Are you a study-in-bed person or someone who spends hours at the library? Do you work best in the morning with a coffee or late at night with Red Bull? Freshman year is the perfect time to experiment and figure out what works for you best.

Using a Calendar = Way Less Stress

Whether it’s Google Calendar, Notion, or a cute little notebook – keep one handy! Scheduling any important events and especially your study sessions will help you in the long run.

Join That Class Group Chat

Always get to know people in your classes! It might start with a blank group chat but overtime it becomes your biggest resource. So, use it to ask questions, swap lecture notes, and maybe even plan study sessions together.

Office Hours = Your Secret Weapon

Secret tip: professors want you to come to office hours! It shows them that you care about the class and helps you build a connection (future recommendation letters 👀). So even if it’s just having them read over your assignment, make sure that you take full advantage of the opportunities given to you.

Pomodoro Technique

Procrastination can be your biggest enemy so use this to fight it off! Try studying for 25 minutes before taking a 5-minute break and repeat this 4x (timings can be changed around depending on what works for you). This makes sure that your brain stays focused while giving you your deserved breaks.

Finished a reading early? Survived your first all-nighter? Give yourself credit! Freshman year is a lot, as you try to teach yourself all the tips and tricks.

Whether you’re aiming for a 4.0 or just trying to make it to class on time, these tips can help make studying feel a little less stressful!