Top Apps for Staying Organized During the Semester 

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter.

BY AYZAH KHAN

Let’s be honest – trying to stay organized in college can be one of the hardest tasks for students. Between assignments, exams, group projects, and your social life, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. The right apps can make a huge difference in managing your workload, keeping track of deadlines and boosting productivity. So here are some apps that will help you stay on track and kiss your to-do list goodbye!

Google Calendar – Deadlines Wait for No One

From color-coding your schedule to setting reminders for deadlines and sharing your calendar to mark your availability, Google Calendar lets you do it all! Along with this, set recurring events and schedule your weekly study sessions and meetings.

Pro tip: sync your phone and google calendar so you never “accidentally” miss a deadline.

Forest – Stay Off Your Phone, Stay Focused

If you’ve heard of the pomodoro technique and your biggest struggle is avoiding distractions, Forest is the perfect app for you. It keeps your procrastination at bay and holds you accountable for your productivity so every time you need to focus, you plant a virtual tree. However, if you leave the app to scroll through social media, your tree dies (tragic, right?)

Notion – Your Connected Workplace

All your projects, goals, calendars, lists, and more – in one tool – that is personalized to you! Whether you want to track assignments, take notes during class, or create a study schedule for yourself, this app does it all.

Bonus: you can customize it with whatever colors and templates that suit your aesthetic.

Good Notes – Your Digital Notebook

A little organization can go a long way in making sure that your semester is both smooth and successful. From enforcing productivity to fighting off procrastination, these apps can help you stay ahead of the game. So, start putting some of these tools into use and make this semester your best!

Staying organized as a student can feel overwhelming, but with the right tools you can completely change that around. Whether you prefer a structured planner or a flexible blank slate there’s an app for every type of student. So, test out these tools and find what works best for you to ensure that you are not just stress-free but are also making this semester your best!