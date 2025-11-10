Top 5 Trendy and Cozy Winter Must-Haves

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we’ve all noticed by now, the warm summer air has escaped Bloomington, leaving a bitter chill in its place. However, there’s no need to stress- Winter’s arrival comes with an excuse to shop, which is my personal favorite hobby these days while I’m stuck inside. Here are my top 10 Winter essentials to put on your Black Friday watch list.

I recently purchased this during a trip to Indianapolis and I have to actively remind myself not to wear it every single day. Not only is this fleece incredibly warm and chic, it also acts as a cozy basic that you can layer all winter long. This is certainly one of the more expensive items on my list; however, it’s our lucky day! Aritzia has finally launched their app on the App Store, and all purchases are 20% off right now. Buy it in a neutral color for everyday wear, or purchase it in pink as a statement piece. Either way, you can’t go wrong.

Although the first flakes might not be here yet, they’re certainly on the horizon. You certainly can’t go wrong with anything from Sorel for a mix of fashion and function. For a more out-there look, go for a pair of Moon Boots, currently on sale at Saks Fifth Ave. Either way, just make sure you don’t slip up the McMountain known as North Fee Lane.

Classic longsleeve top

If you’re into layering, you’ll certainly need a dependable long sleeve in every color. For the perfect choice, see Garage’s long sleeve crewneck top. For a slightly pricier option, you could opt for Skims’ Fits Everybody long sleeve- especially around the holidays when they tend to run some pretty good sales.

Jacket

When it comes to this year’s trendy jacket, I predict that Aritzia’s Super Puff will be topping charts once again. As a proud owner of one myself, I have to say it’s never failed me. However, Nordstrom Rack should never be discounted. In fact, this puffer by BCBGeneration is almost an exact match for the Super Puff, and is currently selling for about 30% of the price.

Ear Muffs

With 20+ minute walks to class, ear muffs are both chic and necessary for Bloomington winters. There are two routes to take here: the first is classic shaped ear muffs. I’m obsessed with this pair from Ugg, currently on sale at Kohl’s. I’m also obsessed with this pair from Emi Jay, the company known for making my ride-or-die hair clips. They’re super cute and match almost every outfit. The second route is a headband-type ear warmer, which is super cute and very apres ski. This is a super cute one from The North Face.