Things That Don’t Matter as Much as We Think

Every moment on campus seems engraved into your memory, from awkward encounters to disappointing grades, making it feel like they define who you are. When you are surrounded by pressure, social or academic, it can make you believe that every choice you make is a permanent and unforgettable stamp on your character. However, as time passes, you will realize that those moments should not be the things we stress over.

Missing a Class

Skipping a singular lecture will not hinder your semester at IU. Sometimes it cannot be helped; maybe you are sick or just need a break for your mental health. Missing one class does not outweigh the several weeks you attended class. Just don’t make it a habit!

An Unusual Routine

You can go a whole week eating well, waking up early, and maintaining a perfect routine. However, on other days, you can spend the entire day in bed on your phone and just eat Mac and Cheese. The ideal and the not-so-perfect days do not define you.

What People Think of You

You might focus on an embarrassing thing you said or when tripping down the stairs in front of a crowd of peers. However, most people will not remember it the following day. We think everyone is focused on us; however, we do not realize they are more focused on themselves.

A Bad Grade

Having a subpar exam score should not define who you are or be a measure of your intelligence. We tend to forget that we are people and not robots. Instead, a poor grade may help you realize you need to study more, and growth definitely matters more than a bad performance.

Not Knowing Your Future

In college, some people seem to have everything figured out, but most of us don’t. It’s okay not to have every detail planned out. If you do not like your major, then change it. You do not have to stay static in academics; you can discover what suits you best.

Not Having A Solid Friend Group

In college, friendships shift constantly. If your group of friends changes or you do not have a primary circle of friends, that’s completely normal. Friends come and go; some are meant to only be a part of your life for a certain time. You will find meaningful connections somewhere, ones that hold special value.

Needing Help

Some might think that asking for help is a sign of weakness. In reality, it is the total opposite; you are taking care of yourself instead. Reaching out for help for your mental or academic health is not only perfectly okay but extremely important.

We learn a lot in college. It teaches numerous lessons, one of which is understanding what we should stress over and what we shouldn’t. Letting go of things that do not matter creates space for much more, including growth, balance, and self-compassion in our lives. Remember, being kind to yourself and focusing on what truly matters can make your college experience more meaningful and manageable.