The Ultimate Makeup Bag Under $120

Makeup these days is getting expensive, and as a society we have normalized our entire makeup bag being over $200, but I am here to tell you that there are quality products out there that do not require you to break the bank. If you’re a college student, on a budget, or just refuse to spend your entire paycheck at Sephora (same), you can absolutely build a full makeup bag under $120 and still look put together.

Here is my realistic under $120 makeup lineup, and I have spent years breaking my bank account, so you don’t have to.

Base Products:

1. NYX Bare With Me Blur Tint Foundation ($14)

This foundation is perfect for your everyday look, and it doesn’t feel heavy at all. It gives a light to medium coverage while blurring pores and textures. Your skin just looks smoother and more awake.

2. Maybelline Fit Me Concealer ($9)

This concealer is a classic and my personal holy grail. It brightens my under-eyes without feeling thick or cakey, which makes it perfect for going to classes or even long days when you just want to look alive.

3. e.l.f. Power Grip Primer ($11)

The secret to getting makeup to stay on the whole day: this primer. It has a slightly tacky texture that allows the foundation to really grip onto your skin, and it lives up to the hype!

Glow and Color:

4. e.l.f. Camo Liquid Blush ($8)

This blush is an amazing dupe for the Rare Beauty Blush by Selena Gomez. Truly, a tiny dot goes a long way. It blends very easily and gives that natural flushed look.

5. e.l.f. Halo Glow Highlighter ($10)

If you are looking for something that gives a soft, dewy glow, this highlighter is definitely for you. This highlighter is a great dupe for the Charlotte Tilbury Highlighter, and a little goes a long way with this highlighter as well. It’s very shiny and especially when “golden hour” hits, you will be glowing.

Eye Makeup:

6. Essence by Lash Princess Mascara ($4)

One of the most viral and affordable mascaras in the beauty market right now. It adds length, curl, and volume without clumping, and it somehow costs less than a coffee at Starbucks.

7. NYX Micro Brow Pencil ($12)

The super thin tip of this product makes it very easy to fill in brows, and it really helps make your eyebrows look natural instead of like rectangles drawn onto your face.

8. Milani Eyeliner Pencil ($11)

This eyeliner is smooth and pigmented. The look is not complete without this product, and it’s perfect to make your eyes really pop out and look brighter.

9. Maybelline City Mini Eyeshadow Palette ($12)

This palette has neutral shades that work for everyday looks, a quick glam, or even going out. The best part is it’s small enough to throw into any makeup bag. My personal favorite in this palette is the shiny brown eyeshadow because it really adds that final touch, but in a subtle way.

Lips + Final Steps

10. Maybelline New York Lifter Gloss ($10)

This gloss is smooth, comfortable, shiny, and not sticky. It makes lips look fuller without putting on pounds of different products, so it’s basically perfect for everyday gloss.

11. e.l.f. Dewy Coconut Setting Mist ($11)

It’s in the name of course, but this mist really does set in all the products that go on your face before, and it makes you glow like anything and gives a soft, dewy look. My makeup has never looked dry or heavy after using this mist.

Total Damage: Still under $120!

The best thing about this entire routine is that it costs about the same as 2-3 high-end products, but it still gives you a full face that works for everyday life.

You really don’t need luxury brands to look good. Some of the best products are coming from your local Walgreens or CVS, and they’re made for people who want quick and easy makeup that fits into busy mornings. You can have a solid routine, save money, and still feel like the best version of yourself walking out the door.