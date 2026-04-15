The Best IU Organisations to Help Find Your People

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Finding friends in college can be a difficult task. It can be hard to find people who may have the same interests as you. However, there are thousands of clubs and organisations at IU with people. You just have to find the right one for you! Here are a few,

IUDM- Indiana University Dance Marathon

IU dance marathon is one of the biggest clubs that Indiana University has. The main goal is to raise money and awareness for the children at Rileys Children Hospital. The club holds fundraisers and works all year towards their mission! The members are so kind, and take pride in their mission. Many members have noted that their best friends are also in IUDM. Overall its a wonderful way to meet people and have a positive impact on the community!

WEW- Women Empowering Women

WEW is an club at IU with a mission of uplifting women. Wew does a lot of philanthropic events, fundraising, and donations towards women and children. However, along side of that, They hold tons of social events. Some include charm bracelet making, formals, picnics, and more! New members can join at any time, and wew is more than welcoming! This is the perfect club for someone wanting to make more friends.



InMotion Dance Company

InMotion is a club at IU all about falling in love with dance. You don’t have to have any dance background or experience to be a part of it. The purpose of InMo is to just have fun and make connections through the art of dance and performance! Each member has described making friends and meeting their favorite people through InMO. If your an active person, this ones for you!

This is only three of Indiana University’s hundreds of clubs and organisation’s! Put yourself out there, and you will definitely find your people.