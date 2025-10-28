Study Tips for Freshman Year

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Your first year of college can feel like stepping into a whole new world – new classes, new routines, and new kind of freedom. Between making friends, exploring campus, and trying to figure out where your next class even is, studying can fall to to the bottom of the list. But the truth is, freshman year sets the tone for the rest of your college experience. So here are some tried and tested study tips to help you start off strong:

Find Your Favorite Study Spot

Some people thrive in the quiet of the library; others focus best in a buzzing coffee shop. Try a few different study spaces around IU – like the meeting rooms in Wells Library or the cozy corners of the IMU – to figure out where you feel the most productive.

Always Plan!

With social gatherings and new deadlines all the time college assignments can pile up fast. Use a planner or digital calendar to track deadlines for assignments, exams and readings. Breaking bigger deadlines into smaller daily goals helps you keep organized and prevents last-minutes stress.

Don’t Just Read – Engage

Highlighting every line of your textbook won’t help much unless you truly understand the material. Instead try active study methods like flashcards, study guides, or group study sessions.

Bonus tip: you only truly know the material when you can explain it!

Use Office Hours

It might feel intimidating at first, but your professors are actually your number one source of help. Office hours are a great chance to ask questions, clarify confusing topics, or get advice for upcoming assignments.

Bonus tip: building connections with your professors early can be extremely valuable when you’re applying for internships and need recommendation letters.

Form Study Groups

Studying with classmates can make the subject a lot easier – and more fun. You’ll learn new perspectives, stay accountable, and maybe even make some good friends along the way. Always make sure to make at least one friend in every class!

At the end of the day, starting college can be overwhelming, but it’s also one of the most exciting chapters of your life. Choose the right habits and mindset, you’ll set yourself up for success whether that its in the classroom or out of it.