This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

spring trends: what’s in this year

As we approach the season of warmer weather, flowers, and new beginnings, students are looking into their closets to decide who they want to be this semester. Transitioning your wardrobe can be a hassle, so we’ve done the heavy lifting for you. Here is a curated guide of essential fashion tips to ensure a fresh palette for your look.

polka dots

Recently, polka dots have made a very stellar breakthrough into the modern fashion world. With a wide range of pieces that this pattern has dominated, it is clear that this retro staple has proved itself to be a timeless move. From tops to midi skirts to dresses, this pattern can do it all, while keep it chic and classy. If you’re looking for a feminine and soft touch to add to your closet, polka dot patterns will not disappoint!

ballet flats

If spring had a shoe, they would be ballet flats. These shoes scream quiet feminity and effortless elegance. They are a classic staple you can style with any outfit, whether it be casual denim, skirts, or even office trousers. Versatality is this shoe’s greatest asset because it provides you with comfort no matter where you’re headed. Whether you’re going to a quick coffee run, a fancy gala, or a picnic in the park, these shoes will make you look classy regardless. They’re easy to put on and give a simple yet chic touch to any outfit. If you’re looking for a delicate and versatile shoe that combines comfort with trendy, ballet shoes are the move.

jean on plaid

Are you looking for a more effortless, whimsical look? If so, pairing jeans with a plaid-patterned piece is a combination you can never go wrong with. This look screams, “I’m elegant, but still playful” This colorful and graceful look can be a standout addition to your closet this spring, bringing a sprinkle of personality while still looking put together. This combination is perfect for a walk to class, brunch outings, or even just running errands. It’s also an absolute picture-perfect outfit for a quick post to your social media, capturing a chic and quirky vibe to your page.