Songs That Get Me Through Late-Night Study Sessions

While I am on my second cup of iced coffee in a study room, it is hard to concentrate as the night begins. The stacks of notes for my chemistry class are piling up as people are yelling loudly in the room next door. The necessity of my headphones, allowing music to flow into my ears, enables me to concentrate. Having songs to get you through the night is basically a support system, and here are some songs that get me through it.

When I am Just Getting Started Songs

This Love – Taylor Swift

This is such a slow-down song—one where I have been crushing through assignments for hours, and I feel exhausted, so I will put this on to make me feel less tired. It gives me such a comforting feeling when the instruments and her voice flow through.

We Fell In Love In October – girl in red

I fell in love with this song in 2020 and still use it while studying. It’s gentle and dreamy, which makes studying feel less stressful and more peaceful. It can turn a whole night into a cozy dream instead of one spent fighting through notes.

You Are In Love – Taylor Swift

It is such a fun pop song, yet quiet. It is not too upbeat that you cannot work, but it also does not make you nod off while studying.

Don’t Smile – Sabrina Carpenter

The instruments are upbeat, which makes me want to start dancing. It pushes me to finish my homework so I can listen to this song over and over again.

Champagne Problems – Taylor Swift

Something about this song just awakens my brain. I play this when my brain won’t stop thinking, and I need something soft and piano-heavy. The soothing flow of the instruments makes studying feel therapeutic and almost grounds me.

Deep-Focus Songs

The Flower Garden – Joe Hisaishi

When I need to write an essay, my go-to is instrumental music. Something about the music just being instrumental does something to me.

Fine Line Instrumental – Kapa Boy

I love this song with lyrics and also without lyrics. Something about this song, just having instruments, makes me want to lock in even more.

Waltz No. 1, Op. 6 “Collapse” – Hikaru Shirosu

A song that I play when I am in the library, and everything is quiet. The song is dramatic but also soft, as if from a movie.

Stan – Eminem, Dido

The song creates both calm and intensity. I play this when I do not want to be distracted by whatever is on my phone and need to lock in. I use this when I want to grind out my tougher assignments and long readings. It makes the world disappear as the moody beats make me concentrate when upbeat songs can’t.

Mushroom Gorge – The Greatest Bits

Any Mario Kart music makes me focus on whatever I’m doing, even on essays. The upbeat instrumental just makes me want to lock in, even if I am exhausted.

End Creditouilles – Michael Giacchino

This Ratoullie song spreads such an anxiety-inducing feeling that it turns me into an academic weapon.

2 a.m. Slump Songs

Young, Wild, & Free (feat. Bruno Mars) – Snoop Dog, Wiz Kalifa, Bruno Mars

When I am exhausted, this song wakes me. It is such a fun song that it makes me want to continue studying.

Valerie (Cover of Mark Ronson feat. Amy Winehouse) – Glee Cast

Anything Glee-related makes me energetic, especially this song. Naya Rivera’s rendition of Valerie is like drinking espresso; it wakes me up.

Time of Our Lives – Pitbull, Ne-Yo

When you need a hype song to get through a long night, this is the song. It’s a song that, even though you were already checked out 20 minutes ago, you hear and want to power through again. It is such a chaotic, fun song that helps you feel less stressed as you go through the night.

Classic – MKTO

This is a song that makes me want to romanticize my study sessions every time. I will play this song when I need something lighter and playful, something that makes me want to get through the day. Even if it is a song that I use when I organize my notes during my study breaks.

Dog Days Are Over – Florence + The Machine

A song that I play when I am done with everything. I play it when I am walking back to my dorm, exhausted and ready to sleep. It’s a dramatic song that feels so good to listen to.

Studying isn’t always glamorous. The desks are messy, half-eaten snacks are surrounding you, and you are probably rereading the same line over and over again. However, music helps ease our worries and makes us feel calmer. The songs listed have helped me get through numerous late study cram sessions, along with a lot of caffeine. So, listen to songs that aid your progress through homework and make the night feel less lonely.