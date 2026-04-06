“Sexistential” Dance-Pop: Robyn’s New Release

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

What better way to kick off the warm weather season than with a fun dance-pop album about sexuality, sentimentality and life.

I am of course talking about the album “Sexistential” by Swedish artist Robyn. Released March 27, 2026 nearly 8 years after her last full-length album.

Robyn is known for her songs like “Dancing on My Own” and “Hang With Me” which are the soundtrack to Millennial dancefloors. They have also appeared in modern movies like the Netflix adaptation of “People We Meet on Vacation”.

However, with this new album Robyn hopes to stray from the “heartbroken, lonely cowboy” character she created in her earlier music and move towards an emboldened era of her life.

The album features nine songs with a humanizing story and an electropop funk.

It discusses Robyn’s journey of becoming a single mother, after the breakup of a long term relationship, through IVF while also embracing her sexuality as a woman. She told NPR in an interview that “I can think about what it’s like to be a younger woman and not feeling safe to express your sensuality or sexuality – your needs.”

While her music is focused on the journey of motherhood and the sexuality of an older woman, Robyn wants her music to be a reclaiming of women’s needs and a reminder to all women to trust themselves.