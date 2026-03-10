Rainy Day Fashion: Making the Most of the Weather

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Seasonal depression is a serious thing and it hits people hard in the winter when the hours are slim and the sky is constantly cloudy.

But, it’s rarely mentioned that this same phenomenon can occur in the early spring months when it feels like the rain will never end.

For me, the easiest solution to this feeling is to make my outfits a pop of color on what seems like a dreary day, but there are so many options for making the rain more fun.

Here are my top five favorite ways to rainy days fashionable:

Raincoat

This practical yet potentially stylish article is an underrated way of adding a pop of color to the rainiest of days. Personally my raincoat is a bright purple but they come in all colors and patterns and add an interesting touch to your outfit, you can tailor it to trends or keep it simple and timeless.

Rain boots

Another practical yet stylish item is the rain boot. They’ve become a trend recently, with knee high rain boots put over a pair of legging or skinny jeans, highly reminiscent of the early 2000s. Rain boots, like the raincoat, come in a multitude of styles and colors and can make practical footwear feel fun.

Umbrella

Out of the three most obvious rainy day clothing items, the umbrella is the one to go through the most stylistic changes over the years. People buy them in multiple colors, different patterns and even different shapes. While you might not have the umbrella open 24/7 it’s still a great way to add something fun to your rainy day.

Hairstyles

If you are like me then your hair gets frizzy almost immediately when it’s raining and humid. I’ve learned to get creative in how I put my hair up and I would recommend to anyone in a similar situation to scroll pinterest for inspiration. It’s the perfect way to feel put together while also protecting yourself from the frizz that comes with rain.

Wool Sweaters

A warm sweater is usually synonymous with the winter weather but there are fabrics designed to withstand wetness. An example is wool which is popular in the highly wet climates of Northern Europe like Norway and Sweden. These sweaters are highly decorated and adorable, truly the perfect way to feel comfortable and stylish while facing the rain.