Prioritizing Yourself and Your Mental Health This Semester

At the beginning of a new year and the start of a semester, it is typical to feel pressure to make drastic changes in your life and commit to heavy promises of improving your daily routine. However, large goals and lifestyle changes can sometimes be unmotivating, having the opposite effect of what was intended. As college students, it can be even more difficult to find time to devote to self-care or mental health, and implementing extreme goals of going to the gym everyday after having not gone in the past is unrealistic. That had unfortunately been a goal I set for myself at the beginning of the fall semester, and the guilt of not fulfilling it because it simply was unrealistic was more harmful than if I hadn’t even made the effort. Therefore, I am offering some ideas for smaller, most realistic ways you can prioritize your mental health or self-care in your day-to-day life, without making such a large and time-consuming commitment to “better yourself.”

“Points of Joy”

Recently, I have been enjoying the bestselling author and motivational speaker Mel Robbins’ podcasts. In general, podcasts serve as a positive outlet for advice, entertainment, or learning which may be an effective form of self-care in your own life, even if it just consists of listening a few minutes at a time in between classes. One of my best takeaways from her podcasts within the past year was from her episode with Dr. Judith Joseph, who explained how small points of joy within your day can boost your happiness and gratitude. “Points of Joy” simply refers to doing at least one thing everyday that makes you genuinely happy and present, and can take you away from daily responsibilities and stress. This may be as simple as getting a drink at your favorite coffee shop or spending time with a friend, as well as going on a walk or devoting time to a hobby you love. Regardless of what activity makes you happy, the important emphasis is that it does not have to be elaborate or time-consuming, and can still have a significant impact on your mood and motivation. In general, attempting to have at least one “point of joy” every day is one way in which you can prioritize yourself and stay in touch with what matters most.

Embrace Rest Days and Breaks in Your Routine

One of the most difficult aspects of sticking to a routine or new goals is staying motivated after missing a day. Often, “restarting” or adjusting our goals seem easier than continuing after skipping an aspect of our routine. However, taking breaks and allowing rest is normal and a very vital aspect of self-care, and ultimately a better habit than kicking ourselves over missing a day at the gym or forgetting to journal one night. Whatever your goals or routine may consist of, it is normal to fall out of it and lose motivation some days. Bouncing back after these days is overall more important and crucial in building strong habits that support our mental health, and break days serve as an important reminder for ourselves to rest and reflect upon the parts of our lives we strive to improve.

Find What Works Best for You

It may be easier for me to say that spending less time on social media or spending more time outside will boost your energy and mental health; however, how certain habits affect one’s state of mind is different for everybody. Common advice received by those interested in pursuing activities to support their mental health are told to start journaling or establish a strong routine. While these are strong methods and have been impactful for many, it may not work for everyone. I particularly feel unmotivated to establish a routine of journaling every night, and more recently I realized that I do not have to do so just because I am told it will improve my mental health. Rather, making realizations about what supports balance and strong mental health within your own lives will take you further in establishing long-term habits and techniques to support a happy lifestyle beyond your college years.

Therefore, I encourage you to take even my suggestions with a grain of salt, as I am just as much of a young and inexperienced college student. However, I do hope that you found some truth in my advice and observations, and can use bits and pieces in your strategy for mental health development going forward. Regardless, making small efforts towards self-care in your busy college lifestyle can improve your experience and support your growth beyond this chaotic period in your life.