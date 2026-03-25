Keeping Momentum Post Spring Break

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It feels hard to transition back to the rise-and-grind atmosphere of college after spring break. The week of rest feels too long and too short at the same time.

But, it doesn’t have to be hard.

The transition is all about mindset.

For me, the first change in mindset is to remember that once I go back to school there is only about a month and a half until I go home again, so I better make the most of that time.

This timeline feels so short and makes it easier for me to recognize that in order to finish the semester strong I need to get a running start post spring break.

It’s also nice to know that (usually) after spring break is when the warm, sunny weather starts to become a daily occurrence.

Who wouldn’t want to be outside when it’s beautiful and sunny?!?!

If you think of your walks to class as an opportunity to spend time in that beautiful weather, it allows you to look forward to keeping the momentum of going to classes.

This change in mindset is one I see all across campus as people take the time after or in between classes to find a sunny spot to sit down and relax.

I hope that these mindset changes and reminders are a helpful way to reorient back to college life after spring break!