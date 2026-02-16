How to Transition Your Skincare Routine

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the temperatures drop and the air gets drier, your skin starts sending subtle SOS signals – tightness after washing, flakiness around the nose, or maybe even that dull look. Just like swapping your iced coffee for a chai latte or your denim jacket for a puffer, your skincare routine needs a seasonal refresh too. Winter skincare isn’t about changing your entire skincare lineup – it’s about making small adjustments that keep your skin hydrated, healthy, and happy through the cold months.

Here’s how to give your routine the upgrade it deserves:

Switch to a Cream or Oil-Based Cleanser

Foaming cleansers can strip away natural oils your skin desperately needs in the winter. Opt for a gentle, hydrating cleanser – think creamy, balm, or oil-based formulas. These remove makeup and dirt without your face feeling tight. If your skin still feels dry after cleansing, that’s your cue to change up the formula.

Hydrate!

Winter air = moisture thief. After cleansing, apply a hydrating toner while your skin is still damp to lock in water. Follow it up with a serum rich in hyaluronic acid, and moisturizer.



Upgrade Your Moisturizer

If your lightweight gel moisturizer worked wonders in July, it might not cut it in December. Instead, look for a richer cream that seals in hydration and strengthens your skin barrier. Moisturizers that are ceramide, squalane, and shea butter based will be your best friend during the winter months.

Don’t Skip Sunscreen (Seriously)

It may be cloudy outside but it doesn’t mean you’re safe from UV rays. Sun exposure is one of the biggest culprits behind premature aging – and yes, UV rays penetrate through winter clouds and windows. So keep your SPF 30+ handy in your daily routine!

Exfoliate

Dry skin can make exfoliating tempting, but overdoing it will only make things worse. Stick too once or twice a week and use a mild chemical exfoliant rather than a harsh scrub. This keeps your skin smooth without compromising its protective barrier.

Add a Lip and Body Routine, Too

At the end of the day, transitioning your skincare routine for winter doesn’t mean overcomplicating things – it means being kind to your skin. Think nourishment, moisture, and protection.