How to Network and Make Connections at IU

Whether you’re a freshman who just moved into the dorms or a senior panic-applying to internships at 2 a.m., networking at IU can feel intimidating. But here’s the truth: networking isn’t about being fake or transactional – instead it’s about building genuine relationships.
At Indiana University Bloomington, you are surrounded by opportunities. You just have to know where to look (and how to show up).
Here’s your realistic guide to networking at IU.
Start With Student Organizations
If you’re not involved in at least one org, this is your sign.
IU has 750+ student organizations – meaning there’s literally something for everyone. Whether you’re into PR, fashion, pre-law, entrepreneurship, or cultural orgs, clubs are low-pressure spaces to meet people with similar goals.
Pro tip: Don’t just attend – participate. Volunteer to help with events, join committees, or run for leadership. The real connections come from working with people, not just sitting next to them.
Actually Go to Career Fairs (Yes, Even as a Freshman)
IU hosts multiple career fairs every semester. Even if you’re “not ready,” go anyway.
Why? You get to practice introducing yourself, learn what recruiters are looking for and make your name familiar.
Use resources from IU Career Services to polish your resume beforehand. They’ll literally review it for free.
Networking tip: After meeting a recruiter, connect on LinkedIn within 24 hours and send a short message referencing your conversation. Keep it simple and genuine.
Use LinkedIn the Smart Way
LinkedIn is not just for corporate finance bros.
Search “Indiana University” in the alumni tab. Filter by:
- Your major
- Companies you’re interested in
- Location (Chicago, NYC, LA, etc.)
IU alumni love helping IU students – it’s a real thing.
When reaching out:
- Introduce yourself
- Mention your shared IU connection
- Ask for a 15-minute informational call
Do not immediately ask for a job. Build a relationship first.
Go to Professors’ Office Hours (It’s Underrated)
Your professors are walking LinkedIn connections with actual industry ties.
Especially within programs many professors have real-world experience so ask them:
- How they got started
- What internships they recommend
- If they know alumni you could speak with
Professors are far more likely to recommend students who show initiative.
Network Casually – Not Just Professionally
Networking doesn’t always mean business cards and blazers.
Some of the best connections happen:
- At dorm events
- During group projects
- Through mutual friends
- At campus coffee spots
The girl you sit next to in lecture could end up:
- Referring you to an internship
- Starting a business with you
- Being your roommate in NYC in three years
Be open. Be friendly. Be consistent.
Follow Up (This Is Where Most People Fail)
You met someone cool at an event? Follow up.
Send:
- A LinkedIn connection
- A quick email
- A “It was great meeting you!” message
Consistency turns one conversation into an actual connection.
Shift Your Mindset
Networking at IU isn’t about “using” people.
It’s about:
- Learning from others
- Supporting each other
- Growing together
Especially at a school as big as IU, your network can feel overwhelming. But remember – everyone started somewhere.
The student sitting next you might be nervous too.
If you’re at Indiana University Bloomington, you already have access to one of the strongest alumni networks in the country.
Start small:
- Join one org
- Attend one event
- Message one alum
Your future self will thank you.