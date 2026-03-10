How to Network and Make Connections at IU

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re a freshman who just moved into the dorms or a senior panic-applying to internships at 2 a.m., networking at IU can feel intimidating. But here’s the truth: networking isn’t about being fake or transactional – instead it’s about building genuine relationships.

At Indiana University Bloomington, you are surrounded by opportunities. You just have to know where to look (and how to show up).

Here’s your realistic guide to networking at IU.

Start With Student Organizations

If you’re not involved in at least one org, this is your sign.

IU has 750+ student organizations – meaning there’s literally something for everyone. Whether you’re into PR, fashion, pre-law, entrepreneurship, or cultural orgs, clubs are low-pressure spaces to meet people with similar goals.

Pro tip: Don’t just attend – participate. Volunteer to help with events, join committees, or run for leadership. The real connections come from working with people, not just sitting next to them.

Actually Go to Career Fairs (Yes, Even as a Freshman)

IU hosts multiple career fairs every semester. Even if you’re “not ready,” go anyway.

Why? You get to practice introducing yourself, learn what recruiters are looking for and make your name familiar.

Use resources from IU Career Services to polish your resume beforehand. They’ll literally review it for free.

Networking tip: After meeting a recruiter, connect on LinkedIn within 24 hours and send a short message referencing your conversation. Keep it simple and genuine.

Use LinkedIn the Smart Way

LinkedIn is not just for corporate finance bros.

Search “Indiana University” in the alumni tab. Filter by:

Your major

Companies you’re interested in

Location (Chicago, NYC, LA, etc.)

IU alumni love helping IU students – it’s a real thing.

When reaching out:

Introduce yourself

Mention your shared IU connection

Ask for a 15-minute informational call

Do not immediately ask for a job. Build a relationship first.

Go to Professors’ Office Hours (It’s Underrated)

Your professors are walking LinkedIn connections with actual industry ties.

Especially within programs many professors have real-world experience so ask them:

How they got started

What internships they recommend

If they know alumni you could speak with

Professors are far more likely to recommend students who show initiative.

Network Casually – Not Just Professionally

Networking doesn’t always mean business cards and blazers.

Some of the best connections happen:

At dorm events

During group projects

Through mutual friends

At campus coffee spots

The girl you sit next to in lecture could end up:

Referring you to an internship

Starting a business with you

Being your roommate in NYC in three years

Be open. Be friendly. Be consistent.

Follow Up (This Is Where Most People Fail)

You met someone cool at an event? Follow up.

Send:

A LinkedIn connection

A quick email

A “It was great meeting you!” message

Consistency turns one conversation into an actual connection.

Shift Your Mindset

Networking at IU isn’t about “using” people.

It’s about:

Learning from others

Supporting each other

Growing together

Especially at a school as big as IU, your network can feel overwhelming. But remember – everyone started somewhere.

The student sitting next you might be nervous too.

If you’re at Indiana University Bloomington, you already have access to one of the strongest alumni networks in the country.

Start small:

Join one org

Attend one event

Message one alum

Your future self will thank you.