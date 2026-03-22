How I Reset on Sunday Nights

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

By the time the weekend rolls around, I am exhausted from my classes and exam studying. The week is filled with catching up on sleep, and it can feel overwhelming trying to balance hanging out with friends and completing numerous assignments. I’ve realized that taking time to reset on Sunday nights centers me for the week ahead. It starts my Monday off strong and makes me feel organized instead of stressed. Here are some simple things I do every week to get my life back on track before another week comes around.

Cleaning My Space

Cleaning sounds like a chore, but it really puts me in a healthy mindset. It’s hard to focus when I have dirty laundry, and my desk is full of random things. Taking fifteen minutes out of your day to tidy up, throw things away, and organize your desk can make everything feel more manageable.

Planning The Week

Some people need planners to survive, and I am one of those people. Opening a planner and looking at everything I have coming up this week helps me organize my thoughts. I write down my assignments, club meetings, exams, and practically everything I need to remember. Having everything laid out in front of me helps me focus on what needs to be done now, rather than stressing over everything at once.

A To-Do List

If having a planner is not your thing, another thing that helps me is a to-do list for a specific day. On Sunday, I make a to-do list for Monday. I do not overload it with everything I need to get done, just something that will help me feel fulfilled, but less stressed. This helps me have a clear starting point for what I need to tackle this week, making Monday feel less chaotic.

Relax

I not only prioritize productivity on Sundays, but I also take care of myself. Sometimes I will watch a movie or a TV episode, listen to music, or just do something other than academics. I give myself a mental break, which helps me start my week off refreshed and not already exhausted.

Going To Bed Early

A final thing I do is go to bed earlier than usual. This starts the week off feeling rested, which often makes a bigger difference and is often taken for granted. Getting enough sleep helps me prepare for a busy week ahead.

A Sunday reset, especially mine, isn’t complicated. It helps me start each week feeling organized, less flustered, and centered. Setting aside some time on Sunday night to clean, plan, and relax makes Monday and the rest of the week feel more manageable.