Fun Date Ideas Around Bloomington

The weather’s getting warmer, the sun’s out for longer, and the snow is melting! Spring is arriving soon, which means fresh spring air, flowers blooming, and the perfect excuse to go out for a date. Whether you want to have a romantic day with your partner or a fun hangout with your besties, these Bloomington gems are perfect for a fun night out!

A Comedy Show @ The Comedy Attic

The Comedy Attic, Bloomington’s local comedy club, is one of the best spots for a night out. They have shows from local and national comedians every week and even have Open Mic Nights every Wednesday. Plus, tickets are only $20 for students, and they have a variety of food and drinks for dinner. So whether you’re looking to show off your jokes or unwind after a long week, The Comedy Attic guarantees a night full of laughs.

Roller Skating @ Western Skateland

Craving something retro? Western Skateland is Bloomington’s only roller skating rink, and they have a variety of events, from open sessions, lessons, and even parties. While you skate, you can also grab a snack or a light meal, and prices are pretty affordable ($5 to enter and $5 to rent skates).

Dave & Buster’s, a national arcade and restaurant chain, finally opened in Bloomington earlier this year, so this is a must-visit! They feature a variety of arcade games, from classic basketball and air hockey to shooting and action games to jumbo Subway Surfers. After you play, you can add up the tickets you earned and win major prizes from their gift shop. You can also visit their restaurant and sports bar. They close at midnight and 1 AM, so this is the perfect late-night date/hangout.

BONUS: My top restaurant picks for date night:

These are just my top picks of date ideas, but Bloomington is full of amazing spots like these! Get out there, explore, and you’ll definitely make some lasting memories.