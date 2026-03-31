“Comfort Shows” That Feel Like a Hug

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

A hot topic in cinema is that I prefer TV shows to movies. Certain TV shows are comforting and familiar, making everything feel like it’s going to be okay. These are the shows I turn to after a long day of schoolwork, during finals week, or whenever I need something in the background to help me tune out.

Comfort shows aren’t meant to be the most exciting; rather, they are predictable. You can guess the plot in five seconds, know the characters like the back of your hand, and feel assured about their consistency when everything else feels overwhelming.

These shows act like a reset button, creating a sense of calmness when it’s hard to find it elsewhere. They are the type of shows I can put on while doing homework, or I can binge an episode or two when I’m having a rough day. It’s less about the entertainment and more about the support they provide for my life.

Here’s my list of shows that feel like a hug:

Friends

There’s a reason why it’s a staple comfort show. The characters feel like people you’ve known forever, and the episodes never get old. It’s an easy, fun, and reliable show that feels familiar when you need it.

Gilmore Girls

This show is a classic autumn favorite. It features fast-paced dialogue, small-town vibes, and a strong mother-daughter dynamic. It’s the perfect thing to watch when you want to slow down.

The Office

This show brings chaotic humor. It’s filled with awkward moments, ridiculous characters, and an office setting that creates a unique kind of relaxation. I always put on this show when I need to feel better.

New Girl

Watching this show feels like hanging out with a group of slightly unhinged friends. It has light, funny moments that don’t take themselves too seriously. When life feels overwhelming, it’s exactly what I need.

Grey’s Anatomy

Although it does have its stressful moments, for me, it’s comforting. The characters are ones you get attached to, and as the story unfolds, it becomes less chaotic and more about emotional connections.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

This show delivers fast-paced humor with wholesome vibes. It never feels too heavy and often brings deeper moments. It’s perfect for when you need a quick mood boost.

The Good Place

This show beautifully blends humor with deeper meaning. On the surface, it’s a funny watch, but it explores big ideas about mortality and growth. Even when it gets emotional, it remains comforting because of the characters. It’s a show that makes you laugh, think, and somehow feel better at the same time.

Comfort shows are personal; they feel like a hug that might not resonate the same way for someone else. Everyone has different tastes and experiences, which means that what brings comfort to one person might not hold the same appeal for another. The moments we attach to a show, or even to our first watch, are often more meaningful than the show itself.

During stressful weeks, long days, or moments when everything feels like too much, having a show that feels familiar can make a big difference. Comfort shows give us a break without us even realizing it.