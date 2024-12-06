Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter.

As college students, in the whirlwind of endless assignments and exams, we forget the
importance of unwinding with a good movie. Moreover, we fail to recognize how easily these
movies can resonate with us, especially in a stage where we’re figuring out who we are and
what we want in life. Here are 3 classic movies that are reasonably relatable, and must-see for
every college student.

  1. Little Women (2019)
    Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaptation of Little Women is the perfect homage to life and the trails of
    growing up. The film follows the lives of the four March sisters – Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy – as
    they navigate their different dreams, and the personal struggles that come with it. With a
    star-studded cast (amongst which includes Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, and Timothee
    Chalamet), the characters shine the most as each sister embodies a different ambition, making
    it a way to find the complexities of love and identity all within one film. Little Women especially
    speaks to college students who are navigating their own personal desires for independence and
    success.
  2. Dead Poets Society (1989)
    The Dead Poets Society is an inspiring story of an atypical English teacher who changes the
    lives of his students at a conservative private boarding school. Robin Williams delivers an
    unforgettable performance, delivering the famous line “carpe diem” (“seize the day”). The film
    follows a group of students, bringing in the idea of passions vs familial expectations. This movie
    is especially relatable for students who are questioning their path, and the Dead Poets Society
    reminds one to follow their passions and embrace personal creativity.
  3. Good Will Hunting
    Another Robin Williams classic, Good Will Hunting is the story of a janitor who works at MIT.
    Despite his own brilliance in mathematics, the man, played by Matt Damon, refuses to recognize
    his own potential due to his troubled past. When forced to attend therapy with a psychologist
    played by Robin Williams, the man must confront his past and realize his capability. This movie
    is a powerful exploration of self-doubt and reminds one of the importance of self-acceptance in
    order to own up to their own potential.
Hi! My name is Thraya Seelam and I am currently a first year student at Indiana University. I am majoring in Business Management and I'm on the Pre-Med track. I have a huge interest in fashion and pop-culture, and I also love to write. HerCampus is a great way for me to combine all my passions!