Best IU Student-Approved Hairstyles for Busy Days

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether its lectures, labs, study sessions, or club meetings we all have those days where were on the go. A good hairstyle is crucial for days like that. Here are some of the best IU-student approved hair options for when you’re on-the-go:

1. The Slick-Back Bun.



The slick back bun is the best option if you need your hair to stay in place all day. This style keeps hair out of the face while still looking chic. Its relatively easy to do, only requiring a little gel or hairspray, and has a professional look. This style is definitely the “it-girl” style of IU. It is easily the most commonly worn style on campus!



2. The Claw Clip.

There are a few variations of this style. There is the half-up half-down as well as the twist. If you look around campus, you will definitely see both! These styles require minimal effort, yet are so effective. Both keep hair out of the face while maintaining a well put together vibe. These are fun because of the wide variety of claw clip designs! The claw clip is a great way of expressing your style even on days you don’t feel like doing an elaborate hairstyle!



3. The French Braid.



This braid is perfect for those busy days. The style is simple and has an effortless look to it. Unlike the slick back, this braid puts no tension on the hair. This style is best for if you’re aiming for a comfortable style. As an additional pro of this, the braid looks great even after its been worn all day! The more messy the better!

4. The Headband.

Much like the claw clip, the headband is a chic yet effortless style. The headband keeps the hair away from the face, while still providing a cute unique look. There are many different styles and patterns to choose from when it comes to this one! Unlike the other styles, the headband provides a way to keep ones hair down but still out of the way! This is definitely a popular one on IU’s campus.

There are so many ways to remain stylish, even on the busiest days!