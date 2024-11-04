Best Dressed Celebrities At Heidi Klum’s Halloween Party

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter.

Every year, Halloween enthusiasts eagerly anticipate Heidi Klum’s legendary Halloween party, where Hollywood’s biggest stars gather to showcase their creativity and transform into jaw-dropping characters. Known for her elaborate and imaginative costumes, Klum herself never disappoints, often taking her own costume to theatrical extremes. Follow along to see the best dressed celebrities of the night.

1. Heidi Klum as E.T

At her annual Halloween party, Heidi Klum amazed fans with her imaginative twist on the classic extraterrestrial character E.T. Teaming up with her husband, Tom Kaulitz who also dressed us as E.T., Klum embodied an ultra-realistic version of the beloved alien, complete with intricate prosthetics, large expressive eyes, and E.T.’s iconic elongated fingers. The duo’s costumes went beyond simple attire, showcasing Klum’s dedication to detail and her commitment to making each Halloween a memorable spectacle. Klum’s costume paid homage to the 1980s classic film while also adding her unique touch of glamour and creativity, cementing her reputation as the undisputed queen of Halloween.

2. Sunisa Lee and Her Sister Shyenne as White and Black Swans

Sunisa Lee and her sister Shyenne captured everyone’s attention with their beautifully executed Black Swan and White Swan costumes, inspired by the iconic ballet characters from Swan Lake. Shyenne embraced the dark elegance of the Black Swan, with dramatic eye makeup, feathered details, and a sleek black ensemble that perfectly captured the intensity and poise of the character. Sunisa, on the other hand, was the epitome of grace as the White Swan, wearing a delicate, ethereal costume adorned with white feathers and a soft, flowing tutu. Together, the sisters balanced each other’s looks, symbolizing both the light and dark sides of the classic ballet, while also showcasing their close bond.

3. Haley Kalil as “The Corpse Bride”

Haley Kalil brought Tim Burton’s beloved Corpse Bride character to life with an impressive and hauntingly beautiful costume. Transforming herself into Emily, she channeled the character’s iconic look with meticulous attention to detail, from the striking blue hair to the ghostly blue makeup that recreated Emily’s ethereal, otherworldly appearance. Haley’s shimmering silver dress added a modern touch to the ensemble, capturing the character’s wedding gown in a way that felt both true to the film and uniquely glamorous. She showcased the tragic elegance of the Corpse Bride, leaving fans and Halloween enthusiasts in awe of her commitment to embodying Burton’s enchanting character.

4. Danna Paola as La Calavera Catrina

Danna Paola paid a stunning tribute to Mexican culture with her Halloween costume as La Calavera Catrina, the iconic symbol of Día de los Muertos. She donned a breathtaking black dress that exuded elegance and mystery, topped with a vibrant floral headpiece that brought the character of La Catrina vividly to life. Her look was elevated by remarkable face makeup, skillfully crafted to mimic the intricate sugar skull designs that honor the Mexican holiday. Every detail, from the bold colors to the delicate floral patterns on her face, captured the spirit of Día de los Muertos while captivating her fans. Danna’s portrayal went beyond costume; it was a heartfelt homage to the tradition, celebrating both beauty and cultural significance in a way that left a lasting impression.

5. Sofie Dossi and Zach Justice KFC Themed Costume

Contortionist and former America’s Got Talent star Sofie Dossi and influencer Zach Justice gave Halloween a fun twist with a play on the age-old question, “What came first: the chicken or the egg?” Dossi, known for her incredible flexibility, took on the role of both the egg and the chicken—arriving wrapped in a large egg shell before dramatically emerging as a chicken. Meanwhile, Justice completed the duo’s witty ensemble as Colonel Sanders, ready to make anyone wonder if he was there to solve the age-old question or stir up some Halloween laughs.