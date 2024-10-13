This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter.

As we leave midterm season, our brains are tired from all the studying, homework, and extracurriculars. And with our heavy courseloads, we can’t retain all the information in such a short amount of time. I’m sure most of us use ChatGPT, but there are so many AI tools to help us study for exams and make our learning more efficient.

Here are a few of them:

Notebook LM is an AI research assistant from Google using their AI chatbot, Gemini. You can upload almost anything; PDFs, YouTube videos, Google Docs/Slides, and more. Once you upload a file, the AI will give you a summary along with suggested questions to ask the chatbot. You can create summaries like an FAQ, study guide, timeline, etc. The craziest feature of this is the audio overview. The AI will create a 12-15 minute podcast that explains the content in your file. It mimics an actual podcast you’d see on Spotify with AI hosts. This tool is a perfect way to review concepts quickly while on the bus, walking to class, or even cooking dinner.

As of now, you can upload up to 50 sources for free.

Notion is a software that allows you to make databases, notes, pages, and many more, all in one app. It’s a great app for creating to-do lists, project management, and generally having a hub for school. Their AI bot, which uses knowledge from ChatGPT, has a variety of features: from analyzing pages to generating ideas. While this may seem similar to ChatGPT, the AI connects to your Notion databases and other apps as well like Slack and Google Drive, apps we use as students. For example, if you want to find information on a big project and you have said info on Google Docs, Notion will search for that without having you find it yourself through your whole drive. The AI can also summarize large research papers and input the summary in your databases, which makes compiling information a lot easier.

For all of these features, it’s only $8-$10 a month, depending on which plan you choose.

Adobe Acrobat is a PDF reader app, and it alone allows you to combine and edit PDFs. However, their AI assistant is perfect for analyzing papers. Let’s say you have a huge chapter you need to read and you have absolutely no time to get through the whole thing. Acrobat’s AI assistant will not only summarize the text, but it will also provide the main ideas and when citing evidence, it takes you to the section of the text the evidence came from. This makes it incredibly easy to cite papers and understand the key information from a large piece of text.

When using your student email, this feature is only $1.99 a month!

As high-achieving students, we have a lot on our plate, and not a lot of time to study for every single exam. But with these AI tools, we don’t need to risk our grades just so we can finish all of our assignments.