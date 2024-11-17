5 Winter Coats To “Up” Your Wardrobe

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at IU chapter.

Oh the weather outside is frightful, but the fire is so delightful. Since we’ve no place to go, Let it snow, Let it snow, Let it snow! Dean Martin “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

As the weather outside gets colder and colder, the struggle is real to stay warm while dressing cute. Whether you are going to your morning class or getting coffee with a friend, the best way to stay cute and warm is a winter coat that fits your stylish needs.

With 7 colors to choose from, Hollister’s faux fur-lined puffer jacket is sure to make a statement. No matter the look you are going for, this puffer jacket will work with anything. This puffer jacket will keep you warm while strolling campus with style.

2. Zara- Faux Fur Lapel Coat

Zara’s Fur Lapel Coat is perfect for the holiday season. With the removable fur, you can shape your outfits with ease. This coat has not just long sleeves, but the entire coat itself, making it a great choice to keep yourself warm with a chic look.

3. American Eagle- Shearling Biker Jacket

American Eagle’s Biker Jacket is a go to if you want cute outfits to wear outside when the temperature begins to drop. This jacket is sherpa-lined on the inside with sherpa cuffs. This stylish jacket also has handwarmer pockets to make sure you keep yourself snug and stylish all season long.

4. Banana Republic- Reversible Vegan Suede Sherpa Jacket

Looking for a jacket that is not only warm, but also versatile? Look no further than Banana Republic’s Reversible Suede Sherpa Jacket. Tired of not knowing how to dress because of constant temperature changes? Simply reverse this jacket to fit your weatherly needs.

5. Steve Madden- Snow Coat

As we progress further and further into the season, there is no doubt we are heading towards lower temperatures. With Steve Madden’s Snow Coat, you can handle the cold while maintaining your fashion status on campus. This coat features faux fur with a snap closure.